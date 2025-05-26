Rainiers Spin One-Hitter in 6-0 Shutout Win over Chihuahuas

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (21-30) one-hit the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-26) in 6-0 shutout win on Sunday night at Southwest University Park. With the win, Tacoma split the six-game series with El Paso.

The Rainiers struck early in the first inning bringing in a run to score. Samad Taylor and Cole Young laced back-to-back singles to start. With Taylor at third, a wild pitch allowed him to score while Young swiped second with his third stolen base and Tacoma led, 1-0.

The scoring resumed in the top of the fourth inning when two more runs came in. Jack Lopez lined a double (5) to left field with one out before Young rocketed his fifth home run of the season to right center field. The two-run blast marked his second hit of the night and extended a 3-0 lead for the Rainiers.

Sauryn Lao's start came to a close after pitching 4.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts which set a new career-high in innings pitched after retiring all 12 he faced.

Tacoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh inning capitalizing on two hits and a pair of El Paso errors. Harry Ford reached second on a throwing error issued to the third baseman Mike Brosseau. Dominic Canzone followed with a single to center that advanced Ford to third. Tyler Lockler hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Ford and extend a four-run lead. Rhylan Thomas singled on a bunt towards the pitcher before Blake Hunt reached on another fielding error issued to Brosseau. With the bases loaded, Spencer Packard worked a walk to drive in Canzone and put Tacoma up 5-0.

The Rainiers had a perfect game going up until the bottom of the seventh inning when Bryce Johnson broke up the bid with a one-out walk. Josh Fleming finished his outing with 3.0 scoreless innings. He did not allow a hit and struck out two.

Tacoma added one more run in the top of the eighth inning. Taylor roped a leadoff triple (2) to center field to mark his fourth hit of the night and put him a homer shy of the cycle. Young singled to left field which drove in Taylor and represented his third hit of the night.

With a no-hitter carrying up until the bottom of the eighth, Trenton Brooks lined a one-out single to right field to break up the no-hit bid. A double play ended the inning and Hagen Danner faced the minimum in the frame. Troy Taylor shut the door in the bottom of the ninth inning with a perfect inning recording one strikeout to complete the second shutout victory for Tacoma this season with 6-0 final.

Postgame Notes:

Tonight marked the third time since 2005 that Tacoma has carried a perfect game bid into the seventh inning...the last occurrence was May 11th, 2012 against Albuquerque, broken up with a lead off single in the seventh while the other came July 4th, 2010 at Salt Lake, a game that was also broken up with a lead off single in the seventh.

Tonight was the ninth one-hitter for Tacoma since 2005...the last one-hitter for the Rainiers occurred on August 4th, 2019 vs Iowa, a game where Tacoma won 5-0.

Jack López extended his hitting streak to 14 games tonight which now represents the longest active hitting streak in the PCL...across the 14 games, Lopez is hitting .385 (20x52) with four doubles, two homers, and 11 RBI...he has recorded multiple hits in seven of the 14 games in that stretch...Lopez hit .450 across six games in El Paso this series while hitting .400 across the 12-game road trip.

Samad Taylor extended his hitting streak to 10 games after going 4-for-5 tonight while also finishing a home run shy of the cycle...Taylor is also riding a 16-game on-base streak after tonight while also extending his on-base streak to 15 games...Taylor has hit .457 across the 10-game streak with four doubles, two triples, and two home runs...Taylor is sporting a .405 OBP across the 15-game on-base streak.







