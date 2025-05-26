Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Omaha

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Salt Lake 6, Omaha 5

WP: Jake Eder (1 - 2) LP: Thomas Hatch (2 - 3) SV: Buck Farmer (1)

Jake Eder started strong for Salt Lake, retiring Omaha in order on eight pitches. The Bees took an early lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Carter Kieboom and Christian Moore, who notched his first Triple-A hit and RBI. Omaha tied it in the fourth on a solo homer by Cam Devanney and took a 3-1 lead in the fifth with two-out RBI singles from John Rave and Nick Loftin. Salt Lake responded with a run in the bottom half, and then took control in the sixth behind a triple from Chad Stevens, a two-run homer by Tucker Flint, and another RBI single from Moore. Tyler Tolbert hit an inside-the-park homer in the seventh to bring Omaha within one, but Salt Lake added an insurance run in the eighth. Omaha threatened in the ninth, scoring once, but Buck Farmer closed it out for a 6-5 Salt Lake win and earned his first Triple-A save since 2022.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 6, Omaha 4

WP: Victor Mederos (3 - 1) LP: Eric Cerantola (1 - 1) SV: Buck Farmer (2)

Salt Lake edged Omaha 6-4 in a back-and-forth contest in Game two of the series. Omaha struck first with a run in the opening frame, but Salt Lake quickly responded with a two-run homer by Chad Stevens in the second. After trading runs through the middle innings, Cam Devanney's solo shot tied it 3-3 in the sixth. The Bees then surged ahead with a four-hit rally, including a homer and triple by J.D. Davis and Stevens. Davis later homered again in the eighth to extend the lead to 6-4. Omaha threatened in the ninth, but a key double play and groundout shut down the rally, giving Buck Farmer his second straight save and Salt Lake a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 9, Omaha 5

WP: Endrys Briceno (1 - 0) LP: Junior Fernández (2 - 3)

The Salt Lake Bees stormed back with a six-run seventh inning to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-5, securing their third straight win. Christian Moore led the offense with four hits, including his first Triple-A home run and a two-RBI double. After falling behind on three straight Omaha homers in the sixth, Salt Lake answered with an 11-batter rally, highlighted by Korey Holland's two hits in the inning and Chad Stevens' go-ahead RBI single. The Bees' bullpen tossed three scoreless frames to seal the win and ensure at least a series split.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 11, Omaha 10

WP: Buck Farmer (1 - 0) LP: Andrew Hoffmann (1 - 2)

In a wild back-and-forth game, Salt Lake defeated Omaha 11-10 with a dramatic walk-off win. Omaha opened with a four-run first inning, highlighted by home runs from Jac Caglianone and Cam Devanney, but Salt Lake quickly tied it in the bottom half. Omaha regained the lead with runs in the 5th and 6th, but Chad Stevens' grand slam in the 7th gave Salt Lake an 8-7 advantage. Omaha responded with a three-run 9th to go ahead 10-8, but the Bees answered again, tying the game with Tucker Flint's two-run single and walking it off on Yolmer Sánchez's fourth hit of the night.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 14, Omaha 11

WP: Endrys Briceno (2 - 0) LP: Chandler Champlain (1 - 2) SV: Sam Bachman (1)

In a high-scoring slugfest on Saturday, Salt Lake defeated Omaha 14-11 in a game featuring 25 runs, 34 hits, and seven home runs. Omaha jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind two early homers from John Rave, but Salt Lake quickly responded with three runs in the second and tied it in the third with Tucker Flint's second homer of the night. After Omaha briefly regained the lead in the fourth, the Bees exploded for nine runs in the bottom half, highlighted by big hits from Scott Kingery, Christian Moore, and Flint-who totaled five RBIs. Omaha hit five home runs, including a two-run shot by Jac Caglianone, but Sam Bachman secured the save to give Salt Lake its fifth win of the series.

Game 6 - Omaha 5, Salt Lake 3 (10 Inn.)

WP: Andrew Hoffmann (2 - 2) LP: Buck Farmer (1 - 1)

Omaha edged Salt Lake 5-3 in 10 innings on Sunday, powered by Jac Caglianone's two-home-run performance-his fourth straight game with a homer and fifth of the series. After both teams traded early runs, Salt Lake tied it 1-1 in the second but was held in check for much of the game. Omaha reclaimed the lead in the seventh thanks to walks and an error, and Salt Lake stranded the tying run at third in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. Chad Stevens tied the game with a solo homer in the ninth, sending it to extras. In the 10th, Diego Castillo drove in the go-ahead run, and Caglianone followed with a two-run homer. Salt Lake got one back in the bottom half but couldn't complete the comeback, as Omaha sealed the win in the series' first extra-inning game.

Notable Performers

Chad Stevens - 8-for-22 (.364), 3 HR, 2 3B, 2B, 9 RBI, 7 R, 1.391 OPS

Christian Moore - 11-for-23 (.478), HR, 2B, 8 RBI, 6 R, 3 SB, 1.204 OPS

Tucker Flint - 9-for-23 (.391), 3 HR, 2B, 9 RBI, 8 R, 4 SB, 1.288 OPS

Korey Holland - 6-for-17 (.353), 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 SB

Scott Kingery - 6-for-18 (.333), 3B, 2 2B, 5 R, 4 RBI, .906 OPS

Jake Eder - W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Victor Mederos - W, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, BB, 4 K

Michael Darrell-Hicks - 3 G, 3.1 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 5 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, 2.0 IP, SV, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Jack Dashwood - 2 G, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Dylan Phillips - 1 G, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Robert Stephenson - 3 G, 3.0 IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Tacoma Rainers

Tuesday, May 27 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Thursday, May 29 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Friday, May 30 - 8:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, May 31 - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, June 1 - 2:35 p.m. MDT







