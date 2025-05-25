Stevens Extends Game with Ninth-Inning Blast, Bees Drop Finale in Extras

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped the final game of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon in the first extra-inning contest of the season.

Omaha Storm Chasers 5, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Andrew Hoffmann (2 - 2)

LP: Buck Farmer (1 - 1)

Game Summary

For the fourth time in the series, Omaha got on the board in the opening frame, as Jac Caglianone homered for the fourth consecutive game-a two-out shot that put the Storm Chasers in front, 1-0.

Salt Lake tied the game in the second with back-to-back two-out doubles from Tucker Flint and Zach Humphreys, who drove in a run for the third consecutive game with his eighth double of the season.

Omaha went on to be shutout over the next five innings after scoring in the first as Salt Lake reliever Dylan Phillips dealt three scoreless innings allowing two hits and striking out three.

After tying the game in the second, the Bees' offense went quiet, managing just one hit from the third through sixth innings with the one hit being a two-out double by Sebastian Rivero, Salt Lake's third of the game.

Omaha reclaimed the lead in the seventh after its first two batters were retired on groundouts to the pitcher and catcher. Three walks and an error set the stage for the Storm Chasers' second run, as Peyton Wilson drew a bases-loaded walk to put Omaha ahead, 2-1.

The Bees threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh when Chad Stevens led off with a double off the left-field wall and advanced to third on Sebastian Rivero's sacrifice bunt. With one out and the tying run just 90 feet away, Omaha reliever Junior Fernández delivered two clutch strikeouts to end the inning and preserve the Storm Chasers' 2-1 lead.

Another rally appeared to be brewing for the Bees in the eighth, as Christian Moore collected his 11th hit of the series with a one-out single. Niko Kavadas followed with a single to right, moving Moore to third and putting runners on the corners. But J.D. Davis grounded out sharply to the pitcher, ending the threat and marking the second straight inning Salt Lake left the tying run stranded at third.

Down to their final chance, Salt Lake's resiliency showed once again as Chad Stevens led off the ninth with a game-tying home run to right. The Bees kept the pressure on-Tucker Flint singled, stole second, and advanced to third on Zach Humphreys' sacrifice fly. But with two outs, Omaha escaped the walk-off threat by striking out Scott Kingery, stranding the winning run at third, marking the third straight inning Salt Lake left a runner 90 feet from scoring.

Omaha wasted no time in the 10th, taking the lead on the second pitch as Diego Castillo drove in the automatic runner with an RBI single. After a groundout by Peyton Wilson, Jac Caglianone extended the lead with one swing-crushing his second homer of the afternoon and fifth of the series over the right-field fence to give the Storm Chasers a 5-2 advantage.

Looking to mount another comeback, Salt Lake cut into the deficit in the bottom of the 10th with a sacrifice fly from Christian Moore, scoring Scott Kingery after he advanced to third on a wild pitch. But with the bases empty, the Bees couldn't push across another run-Carter Kieboom lined out to center, and Niko Kavadas struck out to end the game, sealing Omaha's win in the first extra-innings contest of the season.

Game Notes

Salt Lake's five-game winning streak came to an end as the Bees fell to 23-27 on the season, dropping to 0-17 when scoring three runs or fewer.

Despite Sunday's loss, the Bees secured their second series win of the season-and their first at home-taking five of six games from the Omaha Storm Chasers. It marks Salt Lake's best series performance since sweeping El Paso from July 23-28 last season.

Chad Stevens came through in the clutch with a ninth-inning solo blast-his second home run of the series to tie a game in the seventh inning or later. Stevens has now hit safely and scored in five straight games, while driving in a run in four consecutive contests. In the series against Omaha, he went 8-for-22 (.364) with three home runs, two triples, a double, nine RBI, and seven runs scored, posting an impressive 1.391 OPS.

Tucker Flint stayed hot on Sunday with his second consecutive multi-hit game, adding two more hits to cap off a strong series. He's now reached base in eight straight games and has scored in six consecutive contests. In the series against Omaha, Flint hit a scorching .391 (9-for-23) with three home runs, a double, nine RBI, and eight runs scored.

Christian Moore capped off his first week in Triple-A by reaching base in all six games, hitting safely in five, and driving in a run in four of them. He wrapped up the six-game homestand with a stellar .478 average (11-for-23), tallying eight RBI, six runs scored, a home run, a double, and three multi-hit performances.

Sebastian Rivero kept his hot streak alive, going 1-for-3 with his third double of the season. He's now hit safely in 12 straight games and in 21 of his last 23 contests.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 on Sunday to extend his on-base streak to 22 games-the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League behind Drew Avans (28). He also drew his 33rd walk of the season, ranking fifth in the PCL, and has now walked in 11 of his last 12 games.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will head back on the road for a six-game series in Tacoma, beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. MST at Cheney Stadium.







