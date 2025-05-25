Aces Blanked in Series Finale, Fall 14-0 to Isotopes

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-27) were unable to generate any momentum in a 14-0 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (22-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. With the defeat, the Aces split the six-game homestand with the Isotopes.

Despite the poor result, Trey Mancini and AJ Vukovich stood out at the plate, each collecting multiple hits, including a double. Mancini continues to be a consistent threat at the dish this season, slashing .296/.350/.476 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, and 34 RBIs across 47 games. Vukovich has also delivered strong production this year, slashing .252/.300/.496 with nine home runs and 31 RBI.

The Aces will now travel to Round Rock for a six-game series against the Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The series opens Tuesday, May 27, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 3-for-4, 1 2B

AJ Vukovich: 2-for-4, 1 2B

