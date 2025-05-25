Pen Helps Comets End Sacramento Series with a Win

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs in the fifth inning and the bullpen held the Sacramento River Cats scoreless over the final five innings in a 9-6 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sacramento (25-26) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning before the Comets tied the score, 2-2, with a sacrifice fly by Steward Berrora and solo home run by Nick Senzel. The River Cats added three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead. The Comets (30-21) then scored seven runs in the fifth inning. OKC loaded the bases and Ryan Ward lined a double into center field to drive in two runs. James Outman followed and sent a two-run single into right field to tie the score at 6-6. After the Comets re-loaded the bases, Senzel knocked a bases-clearing double into left field to give the Comets a 9-6 advantage. Four Oklahoma City relievers combined to hold the River Cats scoreless and to two hits over the game's final five innings with Michael Kopech recording the win, Sam Carlson and Jack Little picking up holds and Joe Jacques securing his third save of the season.

Of Note:

-The Comets picked up their second win of the six-game series as well as their 30th win of the season...Even with the win in the series finale, Oklahoma City lost its first series of the season, 4-2, and is now 5-1-3 through nine series.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI. Senzel recorded his second multi-RBI game with the Comets and second with four or more RBI as he recorded five RBI May 16 in Round Rock.

-Ryan Ward tied OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI record with his two-run double in the fifth inning. Ward now has 230 RBI in his Oklahoma City career, equaling Jason Botts' 230 RBI with OKC from 2005-08.

-Oklahoma City scored nine runs, hitting the mark for the second time in the series as the Comets also scored nine runs Thursday against the River Cats, but it was also just the second time in the last 20 games that OKC scored more than eight runs in a game...The Comets' 13 hits were their most in the series and most since collecting 15 hits May 13 in Round Rock (11 G).

-The Comets scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take their first lead of the game. It was the third time this season the Comets scored seven or more runs in an inning and was the first time since April 8 in Round Rock when OKC scored seven runs in the ninth inning.

- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (1-0) continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with a scoreless fifth inning, issuing a walk before retiring the next three batters including a strikeout and was credited with the win. Sunday was his sixth appearance with OKC during the rehab assignment. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List March 15 with a right shoulder impingement and transferred to the 60-day IL May 1.

-Chris Okey finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. It was his first three-hit game of the season and first since Sept. 21, 2024 in Salt Lake when he went 4-for-4.

-James Outman went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI for his first multi-hit and multi-RBI game with Oklahoma City since May 2 against El Paso.

-The River Cats scored six runs as the Comets have now surrendered at least five runs in a season-high seven straight games. The River Cats scored 49 runs during the six-game series - the most allowed by OKC in a series this season.

Next Up: The Comets travel to Las Vegas to play a six-game series against the league-leading Aviators starting at 8:35 p.m. CT Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2025

