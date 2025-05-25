Ritter, Hiura, Boone Go Homer-Crazy in 14-0 Demolition of Aces

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Albuquerque Isotopes finished a prolific offensive weekend in historic fashion - as Ryan Ritter (three), Keston Hiura (two) and Trevor Boone (two) all had multi-homer games, as the visitors obliterated the Reno Aces 14-0 on Sunday afternoon.

After starting pitcher Jack O'Loughlin departed after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning, four Albuquerque relievers covered the final 8.2 frames without allowing a run. Connor Van Scoyoc shouldered the largest load, working 3.1 innings on just 35 pitches.

Topes Scope: - Today marked the largest shutout win in Isotopes history, eclipsing a pair of 11-0 victories against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond (Aug. 26, 2006 and June 6, 2011). Additionally, it was the second-biggest margin of victory for Albuquerque in a road game, behind an 18-3 triumph over the Aces earlier this season, on April 23.

- The Isotopes hit seven homers in a contest for the third time in team history (also: May 10, 2005 vs. Portland; Aug. 18, 2007 at Omaha). The franchise record of eight long balls was established in 2022, twice in a 10-game span (June 15 vs. Salt Lake, June 25 at Las Vegas).

- Three different Albuquerque players had a multi-homer game for the first time in team history.

- Hiura became the second Isotope to homer twice in the same inning, as Drew Weeks accomplished the feat on July 11, 2019 at El Paso in the second frame.

- Ritter belted Albuquerque's third leadoff homer of the season, and his second (also: May 7 at Oklahoma City). Zac Veen has the other, on April 30 vs. Salt Lake.

- Over the course of his 11-game hitting streak, Ritter is 23-for-52 with nine doubles, two triples, five homers, 17 RBI, and nine multi-hit contests, while raising his season average from .218 to .284.

- Hiura extended his own hit streak to 11 games, and is 16-for-44 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI during the stretch. Hiura is slashing .352/.432/.676 with 12 extra-base hits over 18 games in May, after his batting average sat at .141 on April 30.

- Since the MiLB database began tracking in 2005, Ritter is the seventh player to record an extra-base hit streak of 10 games or more in the Pacific Coast League. Taylor Green (Nashville - 2011) and Willson Contreras (Iowa - 2016) also reached 10 games, while Scott Seabol (Memphis - 2005), Brooks Conrad (Nashville - 2012; El Paso - 2014), Adolis Garcia (Memphis - 2018) and Austin Allen (El Paso - 2019) all had extra-base knocks in 11-straight contests.

- Boone produced the second multi-homer game of his professional career, also accomplishing the feat on May 23, 2023 vs. Round Rock. Boone has 20 runs batted in this season, with 14 coming against the Reno Aces in just seven games. Additionally, his grand slam was the second of the year for the Isotopes, joining Aaron Schunk on April 2 vs. Salt Lake. Boone tied both a career-high and season-high for Albuquerque in RBI with five, previously reached April 23 at Reno.

- Boone's grand slam was the seventh hit by Albuquerque against Reno, and first since Josh Fuentes on Sept. 23, 2021 at Isotopes Park - which completed the cycle. Five of the seven slams have come at Greater Nevada Field.

- Boone and Ritter connected on the Isotopes third set of back-to-back home runs in 2025 (also: Schunk/Fulford, April 2 vs. Salt Lake; Beck/Fernandez, April 9 at Sugar Land).

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-4, and has produced a minimum three consecutive multi-hit games for the sixth time in his career (last: Aug. 9-11, 2024 with Harford - four). Thompson is 19-for-42 with five doubles, two triples, two homers and 11 RBI in his last 11 games, raising his season average from .178 to .255.

- Warming Bernabel finished 3-for-5, his 15th multi-hit game of the season and second contest with three knocks (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma). Bernabel is 14-for-34 with three doubles, a homer and six RBI over his last eight games.

- Albuquerque tied a team record with four home runs in an frame, done on three previous occasions. The most recent occurrence was Aug. 9, 2011 against the Salt Lake Bees, when Jerry Sands, Jamie Hoffmann, Justin Sellers and Ivan De Jesus Jr. all went deep in the seventh inning of a 19-6 victory.

- Three of the homers in the fifth inning came against Joe Mantiply, who has 256 appearances in the Major Leagues experience, and started Game 4 of the 2023 NLCS and World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

- Today was the 12th time an Isotopes player hit three home runs in a game, and first since Michael Toglia on Aug. 27, 2022 vs. Round Rock. It was just the third occurrence on the road, joining Chris Aguila (July 16, 2004 at Oklahoma) and Taylor Motter (July 24, 2021 at El Paso - Game 1 of DH).

- Albuquerque secured their first shutout victory since September 4, 2024, a 3-0 win at Tacoma. Additionally, it was the fourth time they have blanked the Aces. Albuquerque shut out Reno in back-to-back games May 26-27, 2010, then won their home finale 3-0 over the Aces on Aug. 31, 2017.

- For the second time, the Isotopes rallied to split a six-game series after losing the first three contests (also: Sept. 19-24, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City).

- The Isotopes have matched their season-high with a three-game winning streak (also: May 15-17 vs. Tacoma). It is the first time they have won three consecutive road games since June 20-22, 2024 at OKC.

- Albuquerque has won at least three-straight contests in Reno for the sixth time in club history (also: Aug. 18-20, 2009; Aug. 11, 2012-April 8, 2014 - five games; April 12-14, 2016; May 10-Aug. 31, 2018; Sept. 22, 2024-April 23, 2025).

- All Isotopes position players in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit for the fifth time in 2025 (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake, April 23 at Reno, May 16 vs. Tacoma, May 23 at Reno).

- The Isotopes pitching staff did not issue a walk for the second time this season (also: May 15 vs. Tacoma).

- After being outscored by a combined narrow margin of 20-14 in the first three contests of the series, Albuquerque won the last trio of games by an aggregate score of 30-9.

On Deck: After being idle on Memorial Day, the Isotopes begin a six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A Astros) on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.







