Salt Lake's Nine-Run Fourth, Flint's Two Homers Seal Fifth Straight Win

May 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees clinched its fifth straight victory and the eighth win over the last nine games as two home runs from Tucket Flint, a four-hit night from Scott Kingery and a nine-run fourth inning power Bees to 14-11 win on Saturday.

Salt Lake Bees 14, Omaha Storm Chasers 11

WP: Endrys Briceno (2 - 0)

LP: Chandler Champlain (1 - 2)

Game Summary

After the teams combined for eight runs in the first inning on Friday night, they followed it up with seven total in the second inning on Saturday. Omaha struck first again, with John Rave launching a leadoff homer in the opening frame. A four-run top of the second, capped by Rave's second blast of the night, put the Bees in an early 5-0 hole.

True to the tone of the series, Salt Lake answered once again, refusing to stay down for long. The Bees plated three runs in the second inning, highlighted by a solo shot from Tucker Flint, an RBI triple from Yolmer Sánchez, and an RBI single by Korey Holland to cut the deficit to two.

Salt Lake erased a five-run deficit by tying the game in the third, with Tucker Flint going deep for the second time of the night. Both Flint and Rave notched multi-homer games before the third inning had ended.

Omaha regained the lead in the fourth inning as Diego Castillo, in his Storm Chasers debut, delivered a two-run single to put his team ahead 7-5.

Salt Lake erupted in the bottom of the fourth, plating nine runs on nine hits while sending 13 batters to the plate to seize a commanding 14-7 lead. The Bees came out swinging, stringing together five consecutive hits to open the inning and sending eight batters to the plate before recording an out.

Scott Kingery jumpstarted the scoring in the fourth with an RBI single, then later added a two-run triple-his third of the season. Christian Moore matched Kingery with two hits in the frame, both being RBI singles. Tucker Flint continued his hot night with a two-run single, giving him five RBI in three at-bats as the Bees closed the fourth with 14 runs on the board.

Omaha chipped away in the fifth inning with back-to-back home runs from Melendez and Brian O'Keefe, marking the Storm Chasers' third consecutive game with multiple homers in the same inning.

The Storm Chasers added their fifth home run of the game in the eighth inning, trimming the deficit to three as Jac Caglianone launched a two-run shot to right-center - his third consecutive game with a home run.

Sam Bachman closed things down in the ninth inning for his first career Triple-A save as the Bees came away with their fifth win of the series in a game that combined for 25 runs, 34 hits and seven home runs.

Game Notes

Salt Lake extended its season-long winning streak to five games and has now won eight of its last nine, improving to 23-26 on the season.

The Bees homered for the eighth consecutive home game, highlighted by a blast from Tucker Flint. Salt Lake's home run total at The Ballpark at America First is now 30, ranking third in the PCL behind Reno (33) and Las Vegas (32).

Salt Lake posted its second-highest run total of the season on Saturday night, scoring 14 runs-just one shy of their season-high 15 runs set on April 1 against Albuquerque. The Bees also matched their single-inning record from that same game by plating nine runs in the fourth inning.

Salt Lake racked up a season-high 17 hits-the most since July 30, 2024, at Tacoma. Five Bees recorded multi-hit games, including three players who collected three or more hits.

This series has seen three Salt Lake hitters collect two hits in a single inning-the first time since April 1, when Gustavo Campero achieved the feat against Albuquerque. Korey Holland had two hits in the seventh inning on Thursday, while Scott Kingery and Christian Moore each recorded two hits in the fourth inning on Saturday.

Tucker Flint was the star of Saturday's game, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. He set a career high with five runs batted in while recording his second career multi-homer game. Flint's first homer came off the bat at a season-best 106.9 MPH-the hardest ball he has hit all year. He also notched his first Triple-A three-run game, extending his scoring streak to five consecutive games while reaching base in seven straight.

Scott Kingery recorded his third game this season with at least four hits, while only three other Bees have managed a four-hit game-and each did so just once. He went 4-for-6 with three RBI, two runs scored, a triple, and a double. This marked Kingery's second four-hit game this month, along with his second double of the series and fifth overall, plus his third triple of the season.

Korey Holland delivered a Triple-A best three hits on the night, scoring once and driving in a run. He has recorded hits in seven of his last nine games, including six hits during the series, and has scored and driven in runs in three of his last four contests.

Christian Moore notched his third multi-hit game in just five contests with Salt Lake, reaching base in all five since joining the team on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, marking his third multi-RBI game and third consecutive game scoring a run. Since arriving, the Angels' top prospect is batting an impressive .500 (10-for-20) with seven RBIs, six runs scored, a home run, and a double.

Carter Kieboom took the team lead with his 15th multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He raised his average to .322, ranking fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League, while leading the Bees with 47 hits on the season.

Niko Kavadas extended his on-base streak to 21 games, ranking second in the Pacific Coast League behind Las Vegas' Drew Avans, who leads with 28 consecutive games. Kavadas finished the game 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, and added a walk for the 10th time in 11 games, bringing his season total to 32 walks-fifth-best in the PCL.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look for its first series sweep since taking six from El Paso last season (July 23-28). First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. at The Ballpark at America First Square as Jake Eder and Thomas Hatch will face off for the second time this week.







