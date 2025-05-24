Sánchez 4-Hit Night Ends with Walk-Off as Bees Beat Chasers

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night in a back-and-forth battle to clinch the series in an 11-10 victory.

Salt Lake Bees 11, Omaha Storm Chasers 10

WP: Buck Farmer (1 - 0)

LP: Andrew Hoffmann (1 - 2)

Game Summary

Omaha came out swinging with a four-run first inning, highlighted by back-to-back home runs from Jac Caglianone and Cam Devanney. The Storm Chasers got things started with consecutive singles from John Rave and Tyler Tolbert before Caglianone launched a three-run shot that just cleared the inside of the right-field foul pole. Devanney followed with his fourth home run of the series, having gone deep in each game putting Omaha ahead 4-0 halfway through the first.

Salt Lake matched Omaha's early offensive burst, with its first four batters reaching base without recording an out. Carter Kieboom put the Bees on the board with a line-drive single to left. Salt Lake sent eight batters to the plate in the inning, tallying two singles, a hit-by-pitch, and two walks - one of which brought in a run with the bases loaded. The Bees weren't done yet, as Zach Humphreys delivered a clutch two-run single to tie the game, erasing the four-run deficit in the opening frame.

After eight combined runs in the first, both teams went scoreless over the next three frames. Salt Lake starter Touki Toussaint was dominant during that stretch, retiring 12 straight batters and facing the minimum through three consecutive innings.

Nick Pratto became the first Storm Chaser to reach base since the opening inning, sparking a sequence of three consecutive walks to start the fifth. Touki Toussaint recorded a crucial strikeout for the first out before handing the ball to Sammy Peralta. Peralta induced a sacrifice fly from Jac Caglianone, then got Cam Devanney to fly out to center, limiting the damage to just one run despite Omaha loading the bases with nobody out.

For the second straight inning, Omaha loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. This time, Peyton Wilson came through with a two-run single through the right side, extending the Storm Chasers' lead to 7-4. However, Omaha left two more runners in scoring position, as Michael Darrell-Hicks came on to record the final out, inducing a groundout from Tolbert to shortstop.

Yolmer Sánchez sparked a rally in the bottom of the seventh with his third hit of the night, followed by a walk to Moore and a single from Niko Kavadas to load the bases. With one out, Chad Stevens stepped to the plate and launched his first career grand slam to right-center field, capping Salt Lake's second four-run inning of the night delivering the go-ahead run in consecutive games as the Bees sent nine batters to the plate for the second time in the game.

Down to its final three outs, Omaha showed its resilience with a three-run rally in the top of the ninth. John Rave sparked the comeback with a leadoff double, then advanced to third on Tolbert's sacrifice bunt. After Jac Caglianone was intentionally walked, Cam Devanney came through with a clutch two-run double into the gap to reclaim the lead for the Storm Chasers. Luca Tresh followed with an RBI triple, capping the comeback and putting Omaha ahead 10-8.

But it was Salt Lake that had the final say. Niko Kavadas and Chad Stevens reached to lead off the bottom of the ninth, setting the stage for Tucker Flint, who delivered a two-run single-his first hit of the night-to tie the game. With two outs, J.D. Davis kept the inning alive with a swinging bunt single down the third base line, moving Flint to third. That set the table for Yolmer Sánchez, who, with two strikes, delivered his fourth hit of the night to drive in the winning run and notch the first walk-off victory of the season. The Bees completed the three-run ninth-inning comeback to clinch the series and extend their season-best winning streak to four games.

Game Notes

Salt Lake notched its longest winning streak of the season with a fourth straight victory and its seventh win in the last eight games, improving to 22-26 on the year.

The win also marked the Bees' first walk-off of the season and first since Sept. 4, 2024 from Chad Wallach to beat Sacramento as Salt Lake won its first game of the season when trailing after eight innings to which they entered 0-22 on the year.

The Bees homered for the seventh consecutive home game, bringing their total to 28 long balls at The Ballpark at America First Square this season. That mark ranks third in the Pacific Coast League for home runs at home, trailing only Reno (33) and Las Vegas (32).

Salt Lake clinched its second series win of the season-and first at home-as the Bees have scored six or more runs and recorded at least nine hits in every game of the homestand. Over the past two nights, they've combined for 10 runs in the seventh inning alone.

Yolmer Sánchez stole the show with a walk-off single, capping his second four-hit game of his Minor League career-the first since June 6, 2016. Sánchez also notched his seventh double of the season and drove in the game-winning run for his 23rd RBI of the year and scored multiple times for the seventh time this season.

Zach Humphreys recorded his second three-hit game of the year, his first since April 30 at Albuquerque. He has driven in at least one run in back-to-back games and has posted multiple RBIs for the fifth time this season.

Sebastian Rivero drove in a run for the second consecutive night and the fifth time in his last seven games, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He has now hit safely in 20 of his last 22 contests. During his 11-game streak, dating back to April 30, Rivero is slashing .410 with three home runs, nine RBIs, eight runs scored, and a 1.118 OPS.

Niko Kavadas extended his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games, drawing a walk for the ninth time in his last 10 outings while going 1-for-3 with a season-high three runs scored. His streak is the second-longest active run in the Pacific Coast League, trailing only Drew Avans of Las Vegas, who sits at 27. Kavadas now leads the team with 28 runs scored on the season.

Chad Stevens delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning-the first of his career and the first by a Salt Lake player since J.D. Davis hit one in the home opener on April 8. Stevens has now recorded multiple RBIs in three consecutive games as his four RBI on Friday set a new Triple-A career high.

Tucker Flint delivered a game-tying two-run single in the ninth, finishing Friday's game 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. He has now scored in four consecutive games and extended his on-base streak to six straight.

Touki Toussaint finished with 4.1 innings pitched, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five. After giving up four of his five runs in the first inning, Toussaint settled in, retiring 12 consecutive batters and facing the minimum over his final three full innings.

Up Next

Salt Lake will be back in action for Military Appreciation Night on Saturday for game five of the series against the Omaha Storm Chasers starting at 6:35 p.m. with postgame fireworks to follow.







