Salt Lake Bees Team Store Open for Business, Kicking off New Era at the Ballpark

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The buzz around the Salt Lake Bees just got louder-the all-new Salt Lake Bees Team Store officially opened its doors this evening, marking the first store to open in the highly anticipated development known as The Square. This exciting milestone is more than just a retail launch-it's the beginning of a fresh chapter for the Bees and their fans.

For the first time in franchise history, the Bees will have a team store that is open to the public year-round, even on non-game days, offering fans consistent access to their favorite gear and a front-row seat to a brand-new ballpark experience.

Located at The Ballpark, the store has expanded from its previous 900-square-foot location at Smith's Ballpark to a spacious 2,200-square-foot space, allowing for a significantly larger and more immersive shopping experience.

When it comes to headwear, the Bees are setting a new standard. Out of the 120 Minor League Baseball teams, Salt Lake is one of just three that offer a hat selection on this scale. Over the course of the 2025 season, the store will feature more than 200 unique hat designs and over 430 total hat showings-a staggering variety sure to satisfy even the most discerning collector.

With the increased space comes an expanded offering. The new store will double the apparel showings compared to what fans were used to at Smith's Ballpark. The assortment will feature a mix of Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels gear, plus limited-edition theme night apparel and popular Baseballism products, which will continue to be a staple in the lineup.

Later this summer, fans will also be able to personalize their passion-jersey customization will be available beginning in June.

Last year, the Bees sold over 22,000 units of hats alone, and expectations are even higher this year with the enhanced inventory and improved shopping experience.

The new team store is more than just a retail space-it's a reflection of the Bees' growing presence in Salt Lake City and their commitment to enhancing the fan experience both on and off the field.

Whether you're shopping for game day or just want to represent the Hive on the go, the new Salt Lake Bees Team Store at The Square is your new go-to destination.







