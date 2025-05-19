Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Sacramento

May 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Sacramento 5, Salt Lake 3

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (3 - 3) LP: Caden Dana (3 - 3) SV: Justin Garza (4)

Caden Dana had a rough start for Salt Lake, giving up four runs in the first inning as the River Cats jumped ahead early. Sacramento's starter Carson Whisenhunt dominated, allowing just one hit through six innings and striking out nine in seven total innings of work. The River Cats added a solo homer in the sixth to lead 5-0. Salt Lake rallied in the ninth with three runs, highlighted by a J.D. Davis' RBI double and a bases-loaded walk, but their comeback fell short as Yolmer Sánchez struck out to end the game at 5-3.

Game 2 - Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 2

WP: Ryan Watson (1 - 0) LP: Jake Eder (0 - 2)

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Sacramento River Cats 6-2, marking the fourth straight game they allowed a first-inning run. Sacramento took an early 2-0 lead after three innings as a triple in the first got the Rivers Cats going before a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald brought the run in. Brett Auerbach put the second run on the board for Sacramento with a solo shot in the third, his fourth of the year. The Bees tied it 2-2 in the fifth on a two-run triple by Scott Kingery to score Sebastian Rivero and Yolmer Sanchez. Starter Jake Eder pitched well until the seventh, when he gave up a go-ahead homer and was relieved after two more runs scored. Sacramento added another in the eighth, and the Bees' offense stalled late, sealing the loss.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0

WP: Victor Mederos (2 - 1) LP: Carson Seymour (1 - 5)

Salt Lake defeated Sacramento 6-0, securing their first shutout of the season. After stranding early baserunners, the Bees broke through in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Korey Holland. They added two more runs in the fifth on a Chuckie Robinson double and sealed the game in the eighth with a three-run homer by Niko Kavadas. Victor Mederos pitched six scoreless innings, and the bullpen allowed just three hits over the final three frames.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 2

WP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 0) LP: Mason Black (0 - 3)

The Salt Lake Bees defeated Sacramento with a dominant performance, winning their second straight to even the series. Tucker Flint opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the second inning, and Korey Holland added another three-run shot in the sixth. Dakota Hudson delivered eight shutout innings before exiting in the ninth. The Bees padded their lead with three more runs in the ninth, highlighted by key hits from Sebastian Rivero and Flint. Sacramento scored two late runs, but Michael Darrell-Hicks closed it out. Salt Lake's bottom three hitters combined for eight of the team's ten hits with six of the Bees nine runs coming with two outs.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 1

WP: Touki Toussaint (2 - 1) LP: Juan Mercedes (1 - 1)

The Salt Lake Bees defeated Sacramento 6-1 on Saturday night in game five of the series. Scott Kingery started the scoring with a leadoff home run, and Chad Stevens added a two-run homer in the third. Touki Toussaint pitched six strong innings, allowing just one run. The Bees added insurance runs in the seventh and ninth, including a two-run homer by Niko Kavadas. The bullpen closed it out with three scoreless innings, sealing the win and giving Salt Lake the series lead.

Game 6 - Sacramento 7, Salt Lake 1

WP: Carson Whisenhunt (4 - 3) LP: Caden Dana (3 - 4)

The Salt Lake Bees lost 7-1 to the Sacramento River Cats in the series finale. Sacramento took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, highlighted by a Max Stassi two-run homer. Salt Lake's only run came in the third, scoring on a throwing error. Starter Caden Dana struggled, allowing three more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, with Stassi finishing the game with three RBIs. The Bees managed just three hits and were held scoreless after the third inning, going down quietly in the ninth to end the game.

Notable Performers

Sebastian Rivero - 6-12 (.500), 3 R, 2 RBI, 1.000 OPS

Scott Kingery - 7-21 (.333), HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, .935 OPS

J.D. Davis - 6-20 (.300), 2 2B, 3 R, RBI, .400 SLG

Victor Mederos - W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Dakota Hudson - W, 8.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, BB, 5 K

Touki Toussaint - W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 3 K

Sam Bachman - 3 G, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs Omaha Storm Chasers

Tuesday, May 20 - 6:35 PM

Team Store Grand Opening

Wednesday, May 21 - 6:35 PM

Bark in the Park

Thursday, May 22 - 6:35 PM

Friday, May 23 - 6:35 PM

AANHPI Night

Scheels Post Game Kids Run

Saturday, May 24 - 6:35 PM

Military Appreciation Night

Post Game Fireworks

Sunday, May 25 - 12:05 PM

Bark in the Park







