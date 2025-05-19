Ryan Ritter Named PCL Player of the Week

May 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

After producing one of the most clutch series for a player in team history, Albuquerque Isotopes infielder Ryan Ritter has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for May 12-18, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Ritter played in five of the six games against Tacoma, going 10-for-22 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and nine RBI. In three-straight contests, Ritter delivered either a game-winning or game-tying hit in the ninth inning. His walk-off double sealed a 5-4 victory on Thursday, then he sent Friday's game to extras with an RBI single in the ninth. On Saturday, Ritter came to the plate with two runners on and smashed the first pitch for a two-run double, tying the contest at six apiece. Albuquerque eventually won that game when Ritter raced home from third on a wild pitch.

During the last week, Ritter led the PCL in OPS (1.475) and slugging percentage (.955), tied for first in doubles (four), while finishing tied for second in RBI (nine).

This is Ritter's fourth weekly award, having garnered the honor three times in 2023 when playing for the Fresno Grizzlies. Ritter was also California League Player of the Month for June 2023. The last Albuquerque player to win weekly honors was Elehuris Montero from Aug. 5-11, 2024 against Sacramento.

Ritter and the Isotopes begin a six-game series in Reno (Triple-A Diamondbacks) on Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).







