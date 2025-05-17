Isotopes Score Five Runs in Ninth for 7-6 Walk-off Win on Wild Pitch

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes trailing, 6-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Keston Hiura and Warming Bernabel both collected hits to begin the frame. Zac Veen and Braxton Fulford followed with back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 6-4.

After an out, Ryan Ritter roped a two-run double to tie the game. An intentional walk to Sam Hilliard and single by Sean Bouchard then loaded the bases. With Sterlin Thompson at the plate, Rainiers' pitcher Hagen Danner threw a wild pitch on a 1-2 count, scoring Ritter from third and give the Isotopes a 7-6 walk-off win Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won via walk-off in three-straight contests for the first time in franchise history.

-Albuquerque's five runs scored in the ninth inning are the second-most in the ninth frame in a walk-off win in club history (most: six, July 30, 2023, vs. Sacramento, 17-16). It's the fourth time Albuquerque has scored exactly five runs in the ninth inning in a walk-off victory.

-The walk-off win is Albuquerque's sixth on the year, the most through May 17 in franchise history. It's also the third time in team history the club has won on a walk-off wild pitch (others: June 3, 2021, Las Vegas and August 28, 2013, vs. Round Rock).

-Tonight was the ninth all-time walk-off against Tacoma, including five in the last nine home games against the Rainiers. The Isotopes have trailed in the ninth inning in four of those walk-off triumphs.

-The Isotopes have won three-straight games by one run for the first time since April 13-15, 2015, vs. Tacoma.

-It's the eighth come-from-behind victory when trailing in the seventh inning or later on the year.

-The five runs scored in the ninth are the most in that frame since scoring seven on August 14, 2024, vs. Round Rock.

-Anthony Molina relented six runs on 12 hits, one walk and two homers over 6.0 innings. The 12 hits tied Tanner Gordon (May 13 vs. Tacoma) for the most allowed by an Albuquerque starter this year. It's the fifth time in 2025 an Isotopes starter has completed at least 6.0 frames.

-Albuquerque starters have permitted double-digit hits five times on the year, in three-straight and four of the last five games.

-The Isotopes pitching staff has surrendered double-digits in five-straight games for the second time this year (also: April 16-20).

-Rainiers starter Blas Castano tossed 7.0 innings and allowed just one run on four hits, one homer and two walks while fanning three. It's the second time an opposing starter has completed 7.0 innings (also: May 10 at Oklahoma City, Justin Wrobleski).

-It's also the fourth time an opposing starter allowed one run or fewer (min. 5.0 IP; last: May 10 at Oklahoma City, Justin Wrobleski).

-Tonight's 2:15 time of game is the second-fastest nine-inning game on the year (fast: April 13 at Sugar Land, 2:14).

-Warming Bernabel belted his sixth homer on the year and second in his last five games. Has multi-hit games in two-straight for the first time since April 26-27. Is 5-for-10 over his last two games.

-Ryan Ritter went 2-for-4 with a double, triple walk and two RBI. Has a three-game multi-hit streak for the first time since May 25-28, 2024. Has multi-RBIs in three-straight games for the second time in his career (also: May 19-21, 2023). Tallied two extra-base hits in a game for the fourth time this year (last: May 15, two doubles).

-Sam Hilliard has a hit in four-straight and six of his last seven games. Has an RBI in three-straight for the first time since June 15-18, 2024.

-Sean Bouchard made his 2025 Isotopes debut tonight and collected three hits and a walk. It was his first three-hit game since August 22, 2024, at Sugar Land. Reached base at least four times for the first time since July 5, 2024, at El Paso (five times, three hits, two walks).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for the series finale tomorrow at Isotopes Park at 1:35 pm. Tanner Gordon is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque while Sauryn Lao is expected to start for Tacoma.







