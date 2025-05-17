Hudson Deals Eight Scoreless, Bees Mash a Pair of Three-Run Homers in 9-2 Win

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Salt Lake Bees defeated the Sacramento River Cats for the second straight game after a dominant pitching performance by Dakota Hudson and two three-run home runs from their eight and nine hitters.

Salt Lake Bees 9, Sacramento River Cats 2

WP: Dakota Hudson (3 - 0)

LP: Mason Black (0 - 3)

Game Summary

The Bees got the scoring started in the second inning after Tucker Flint smashed a three-run home run after a Ryan Noda walk and Sebastian Rivero single.

Dakota Hudson was sharp in his fifth start of the season, controlling the game with eight shutout innings and preventing any threat from Sacramento's offense. He was pulled in the ninth after allowing the only multi-hit inning of the game.

Korey Holland extended Salt Lake's lead with his own three-run home run in the sixth inning, his first home run of the season.

Salt Lake added three more runs in the top of the ninth to pad its lead. Rivero's bases-loaded single with two outs drove in two runs and Flint scored J.D Davis with his own two-out single.

Michael Darrell-Hicks came in for Hudson, allowing two hits. Devin Mann singled to score Sacramento's first run of the game while Hunter Bishop added another on a sacrifice fly. Darrell-Hicks was able to prevent any further damage, finishing out the Bees' dominant win.

Salt Lake's seven-eight-nine hitters combined for eight hits while the rest of the order only managed two in the Bees second consecutive win to even the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake won its second straight game to improve to 17-25 on the year after shutting out the River Cats in 17 consecutive innings before the two-run ninth.

The Bees had another solid night in two-out situations scoring five of its nine runs with two gone in the sixth and ninth inning. Salt Lake's nine runs was its most since the 10-8 win over Sugar Land on May 6 while keeping the opponent to under three runs where they are 11-1 when doing so.

Bees starter Dakota Hudson had his best performance of the season dealing his first Triple-A quality start since Apr. 13, 2023 with Memphis. Hudson tossed a season-high eight scoreless innings giving up five hits and punching out four. It was just the seventh time in Hudson's Minor League career that he went at least eight innings, last doing so on Sept. 6, 2022.

Sebastian Rivero collected a season-high four hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Rivero's four hits was his most in a Triple-A game since June 10, 2021 when he tabbed five hits for Omaha. Friday was Rivero's sixth multi-hit game of the season while hitting safely in 17 of 19 games this year.

Tucker Flint recorded a Triple-A career-high three hits on Friday night while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Flint's four runs batted in are also a Triple-A best as he scored multiple times for the second time this season with Salt Lake.

Despite being hitless, Ryan Noda plated a pair of runs and walked three times. It was his second time scoring multiple runs this season while tabbing his third game with three or more walks. Noda has walked in 18 of the 37 games he played this season and currently sits second in the league in walks with 31 total behind Logan Davidson of Las Vegas with 35.

Korey Holland extended his hitting streak to four games after he launched his first career Triple-A home run. Holland's homer brought in three runs to give him a new Triple-A career-high three-RBI night, the most he has driven in since a four-RBI game on Aug. 20, 2023 with Akron.







