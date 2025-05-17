Isotopes Rally from Eight-Run Deficit to Claim 15-14 Thriller in 12 Innings

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - It was an instant classic at Isotopes Park on Friday night. Albuquerque trailed 12-4 in the bottom of the sixth before plating multiple runs in each of the next three frames, cutting the deficit to 12-11. Ryan Ritter singled home the tying run in the ninth, sending the contest to extras. The Rainiers and Isotopes each plated a tally in the 10 th and 11 th, before Diego Castillo blanked Tacoma in the road 12 th. Keston Hiura doubled inside the first-base bag on the first pitch of the home 12 th, giving Albuquerque an improbable 15-14 victory in front of a season-high 10,228 fans.

Sterlin Thompson had a monster night for Albuquerque, going 5-for-7 with a double, triple and four runs scored. His two-run triple in the eighth inning cut the deficit to 12-10.

In a coincidental twist of fate, Rainiers pitcher Bryan Shaw surrendered the winning run on an opposite-field double in extra innings, exactly as was the case in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series when he pitched for Cleveland against the Cubs.

Topes Scope: - The eight-run deficit overcome is tied for the third-largest comeback win in Isotopes history, done on five previous occassions (May 29, 2006 vs. Round Rock; Sept. 8, 2012 vs. Omaha - playoffs; April 14, 2019 at Tacoma; July 29, 2021 vs. Salt Lake; July 30, 2023 vs. Sacramento). Albuquerque also overcame a nine-run deficit to win twice (May 23, 2021 vs. Oklahoma City; Sept. 13, 2024 vs. Las Vegas) and the largest comeback was Aug. 7, 2010 vs. Sacramento, when the Isotopes climbed out of a 12-1 hole to win 13-12.

- Albuquerque has won back-to-back games via walk-off for the eighth time in franchise history. They also accomplished the feat against Tacoma on July 11-12 last year (Hunter Stovall two-run double, Drew Romo three-run homer). Additionally, it was the eighth walk-off victory over the Rainiers.

- The Isotopes have five walk-off wins in 2025, their most in a season by May 16. Friday was the 22-year anniversary of the first in team history, when Matt Treanor launched a game-ending homer against the Nashville Sounds.

- Friday was the 106 th time in Isotopes history (and 88 th at home) both teams scored in double digits in a contest. The other occurrence in 2025 took place at Reno (April 25, 17-11 loss) and was the first in Albuquerque since the aforementioned Sept. 13, 2024 contest against the Aviators, a 16-14 final in 10 innings.

- The Isotopes played a 12-inning game for the first time since June 15, 2023 in Tacoma, when they defeated the Rainiers 10-8. The last occurrence at home had been April 7, 2019 vs. Salt Lake, a 9-8 Albuquerque win.

- Time of game was 4:06, Albuquerque's longest since a nine-inning contest against the Memphis Redbirds lasted 4:07 on Aug. 1, 2019.

- Tacoma's Cole Young tripled, doubled, and homered to start the night before going hitless in his next four at-bats. An opposing player has hit for the cycle just twice in Isotopes history: Nashville's Caleb Gindl (July 10, 2011) and Fresno's Derek Fisher (June 1, 2018).

- The Isotopes recorded 21 hits, their most in a game since April 23, 2024 vs. Oklahoma City (21).

- Bradley Blalock allowed 10 runs and 11 hits in 3.0 innings, tied with Andrew Quezada (April 25 at Reno) for the most runs surrendered by an Isotopes pitcher this year. The hits ranked second, behind Tanner Gordon in Tuesday's series opener with Tacoma. An Albuquerque hurler has relented double-digits in hits three times this season, all coming in the last four contests (also: Mason Albright, 10 on May 15 vs. Tacoma).

- Mariners right-hander George Kirby started the game on a rehab assignment, lasting 4.0 innings while surrendering four runs and 10 hits. It marked the most hits allowed by an opposing starter since Sacramento's Kai-Wei Teng also let up 10 on Aug. 9, 2024.

- Hiura delivered the eighth walk-off hit of his professional career and first since April 29, 2023 when he hit a game-ending single for Nashville to defeat Omaha.

- Thompson set a career-high with five hits, and it was the 31 st five-hit game in Isotopes history (last: Zac Veen, April 5 vs. Salt Lake). Additionally, Thompson has recorded multiple extra-base hits in back-to-back games for the first time in his professional career. He is on a five-game hitting streak, going 12-for-20 and raising his season average from .178 to .244 during the stretch.

- Hiura was 3-for-6, recording at least three hits in a contest for the first time since a four-hit night with Salt Lake against Round Rock on Aug. 21, 2024. Hiura is slashing .366/.447/.610 through 11 games in May after batting .160 in April.

- Ritter finished 2-for-7 including a two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was Ritter's ninth multi-hit game of the season, and first time he has accomplished the feat in back-to-back ballgames since July 20-21 at Bowie. Additionally, Ritter has recorded multiple RBI in consecutive games for the third time in his career (last: May 19-21, 2023 at Modesto).

- Sam Hilliard was 3-for-6, including his 81 st home run in an Isotopes uniform, breaking a 59 at-bat stretch without a long ball. Hilliard has 11 multi-hit games this year, tied with Warming Bernabel for the team lead.

- Bernabel delivered his first three-hit game since July 31, 2024 at Reading. Tonight was his first multi-hit contest since April 27 at Reno.

- The Rainiers' five-run first tied for Albuquerque's most tallies allowed in an opening frame this season (also: April 25 at Reno). It was the biggest first inning by an opponent at Isotopes Park since Las Vegas plated seven runs on Sept. 13, 2024.

- Juan Mejia tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts, extending his scoreless innings streak at Triple-A to 10.0, spanning six apperances. Mejia has not allowed a hit during the stretch, with three walks and 19 strikeouts.

- Albuquerque is 7-8 in one-run games this season. It is their first time winning back-to-back contests decided by a lone tally since Aug. 22-23, 2024 at Sugar Land, identical 6-5 scores.

- The Isotopes produced at least six extra-base hits in a contest for the seventh time in 2025 (last: May 6 at Oklahoma City, six).

- Albuquerque used eight pitchers in a game for the first time since Aug. 4, 2022 at El Paso, a 12-inning loss.

- Rainiers manager John Russell was ejected in a game against Albuquerque for the third time in the last 10 months. Russell also got tossed on July 10, 2024 at Isotopes Park and Sept. 7, 2024 at Cheney Stadium.

- Tacoma committed four errors, tied for the most by an opponent in a game this season (also: April 15 vs. El Paso).

On Deck: Albuquerque will debut their "City Roots" identity Saturday evening, with Duke City Flags being given to the first 1,500 fans. Postgame Fireworks are scheduled (weather permitting) presented by Melloy Los Lunas. The Isotopes have not announced a starting pitcher, while Tacoma will go with Blas Castano.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.