Isotopes Walk-Off Rainiers, 5-4

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -With the game tied, 4-4, entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Ezequiel Tovar laced a one-out double to the gap in right-center. A batter later, Ryan Ritter pulled an RBI double to left to give the Isotopes a 5-4 walk-off win Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - In his fifth rehab game with the Isotopes, Ezequiel Tovar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk. The doubles were his first extra-base hits of his rehab assignment.

-The walk-off win is Albuquerque's fourth of the year and second via an RBI double (last/also: April 29 vs. Salt Lake, Sam Hilliard RBI double). It's the second time in Isotopes history the club has recorded four walk-off wins by May 15 (also: 2006, four).

-Tonight was the seventh all-time walk-off against the Rainiers and first since July 12, 2024 (7-6), the second of back-to-back walk-off wins against Tacoma.

-Albuquerque improves to 6-8 in one-run games and 4-2 at home. The club has won two of its last three one-run games at home.

-With the win, Albuquerque ends its season-high three-game home losing streak.

-Tonight was the 10th game of the season without the Isotopes challenging a pitch and back-to-back games against Tacoma (excluding the first series in Sacramento when the system was down).

-Albuquerque recorded five doubles, tied for the season-high (also: April 22 at Reno).

-The Isotopes grounded into three doubleplays, the most since September 6, 2024, at Tacoma.

-Albuquerque hurlers threw 104 pitches, tied for the season-low (also: May 13 vs. Tacoma). The last time the Isotopes threw fewer pitches in a nine-inning game prior to May 13 was April 24, 2022, at Round Rock (100).

-Mason Albright made his Triple-A debut and tossed 6.2 frames and allowed four runs on 10 hits and one homer with three strikeouts. It's the longest start for an Isotope since Tanner Gordon spun 8.0 shutout innings on September 4, 2024, at Tacoma. The 10 hits permitted are tied for the second-most hits allowed by an Isotopes starter (also: Tanner Gordon, April 17 vs. El Paso).

-Ryan Ritter collected two doubles in a game for the fourth time in his pro career (last: June 17, 2023). It was his eighth multi-hit contest and fourth multi-RBI game of the year.

-Sam Hilliard collected a single and drove in two runs, his first RBIs in six games.

-Keston Hiura singled and drew two walks for the fourth time this year. Has a hit in nine of 10 games in May.

-Julio Carreras doubled to end a three-game hitless streak. It was his first extra-base hit in seven contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game four of the series tomorrow at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm. Bradley Blalock is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque while Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby is expected to make a rehab start for Tacoma.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.