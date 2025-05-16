Sacco Jr.'s Walk-Off Single Leads Sugar Land to Extra-Innings Victory

SUGAR LAND, TX - Tommy Sacco Jr. sent a walk-off single into left in the 10th inning as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-18) won their eighth-straight game and picked up the victory over the Reno Aces (21-20) 1-0 on Thursday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys have walked off the Aces in back-to-back games, their first time with back-to-back walk offs since September 21-22 against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Sugar Land's pitching staff also spun their fifth shutout of the season with 10 scoreless frames. The eight-game winning streak is the Space Cowboys' longest in franchise history. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

With the game scoreless in the top of the 10th, after catching a the first out in right field, Quincy Hamilton fired a dart to Shay Whitcomb to throw out the bonus-runner, Aramis Garcia, before RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 1-1) struck out Connor Kaiser as Sugar Land did not give up a run in the top of the tenth.

In the bottom half of the 10th, Jesús Bastidas, the Sugar Land bonus-runner, and Luis Castro, who was intentionally walked, executed a double steal of second and third with one out. With two runners in scoring position, Sacco Jr. pulled a single over the third baseman's glove to bring home Bastidas for the game-winning run.

Reno loaded the bases in the ninth as Ildemaro Vargas reached on a fielder's choice and took second on an error, Trey Mancini received an intentional walk and Blaze Alexander drew a two-out walk. However, Hernandez fanned Garcia to end the threat and keep the game tied at zero heading into the bottom of the ninth.

In the first, LHP Brandon Walter worked around a one-out double to toss a scoreless half inning, including an inning-ending strikeout of Mancini.

Walter threw three-straight perfect innings from the second to the fourth, setting down Reno in order in the second on 11 pitches, striking out the side in the third on 13 pitches and not allowing a baserunner in the fourth including another punch out of Mancini to end the frame.

RHP Rhett Kouba entered in the fifth, and although he gave up a lead-off walk, he faced the minimum as catcher Collin Price picked off the runner at first after Kouba struck out Garcia. The righty induced a groundout to the shortstop Bastidas to post the fifth-consecutive zero.

Luis Castro slapped a single into left with one out in the fifth, the first Space Cowboys hit since the second inning, but Sugar Land could not drive him in as the sides stayed scoreless heading into the sixth.

With one out in the sixth, Kouba walked three-straight batters to load the bases but extinguished the threat by forcing Vargas to ground into a double play.

RHP Jayden Murray relived Kouba in the seventh and went six up, six down in two innings of work including two strikeouts to end the eighth.

NOTABLE:

- Tommy Sacco Jr picked up two hits on Thursday, including his walk-off single, as he has reached base safely in nine of his last 11, going 12-37 (.324) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and seven runs scored.

- With a walk on Thursday, Short has reached base in 21 of his last 23 games with four doubles, six home runs, 17 walks and 15 RBI. Short came into Thursday's game second in the PCL in walks.

- Jesús Bastidas doubled and singled on Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games, tied for the longest active streak on the team. In his last 17 games, Bastidas is 20-for-59 (.339) with five doubles, three homers, 15 RBI, eight walks and 17 runs scored.

- Luis Castro is on an eight-game hitting streak, tied for the longest hitting streak for a Sugar Land batter this season, after getting called up to Sugar Land last week. In his last eight games, Castro is 14-for-30 (.466) with four doubles, a homer, nine RBI, three walks and six runs scored. Castro has five multi-hit games during his eight-game hit streak.

- Brandon Walter did not allow a run in four innings with five strikeouts and one hit, his fourth outing this year without allowing a run to score and his third time out with one hit or less.

- With 11 strikeouts on Thursday, the Sugar Land pitching staff has combined for double-digit punchouts in six of their last seven games, with 81 over their last seven contests.

- During the Space Cowboys' eight-game winning streak, they have comebacks of three runs, four runs and five runs and have been tied or behind in six of their seven games.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game set against the Reno Aces on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Aaron Brown gets the ball opposite LHP Tommy Henry. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







