OKC Comets Win Over Round Rock Express

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the top of the third inning highlighted by a grand slam from Nick Senzel, leading to an 8-2 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. OKC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sac fly by Steward Berroa before a two-run double by Marcus Smith gave the Express (20-23) the lead in the second inning. The Comets (27-16) erupted for six runs in the third inning. Hunter Feduccia tied the game with a RBI single before Senzel belted the team's first grand slam of the season. On the very next pitch, Justin Dean went deep to make it 7-2. The Comets scored again in the fifth inning when Senzel picked up his fifth RBI of the night with a single. After a 45-minute weather delay in the middle the fifth inning, neither team scored following the resumption of play.

Of Note:

-The Comets evened the current six-game series at 2-2...OKC improved its league-best road record to 13-6.

-Nick Senzel hit the team's first grand slam of the season in the third inning as he homered in a second consecutive game. Senzel finished 2-for-4 with a season-high five RBI to become the third Comet this season with five or more RBI in a game. He also tied his overall career high, initially set April 28, 2024 with the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins.

-Justin Dean also went deep for a second straight night. Dean went 2-for-4 with a homer and double and is now 8-for-17 with four extra-base hits during a current five-game hitting streak...Dean and Senzel homered on consecutive pitches in the third inning, giving the Comets their fourth back-to-back homers of the season and second of the series.

-Ryan Ward hit his first triple of the season in the top of the third inning. Ward went 2-5 in the game, marking his third multi-hit game in his last four games overall.

-For the second time this series, the Comets scored six runs in one inning, also doing so in the third inning Tuesday night.

-The OKC pitching staff notched 14 strikeouts for the team's second-highest total of the season.

-Before the bottom of the fifth inning began, the game entered a 45-minute weather delay - the first mid-game delay this season.

Next Up : The Comets look to gain the edge in the series in Round Rock starting at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.