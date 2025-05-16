Aces Drop Third Straight One-Run Game at Sugar Land

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Reno Aces (21-22) suffered another one-run loss against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The defeat is also the Aces' fifth straight and hands them a series loss to the defending Triple-A champions.

The BLC Nine scored the first run of the night on back-to-back doubles from Cristian Pache and Jesus Valdez in the second inning. It was the first extra-base hit of the season for the Valdez in his eighth game with Reno.

Reno was held in check for the next three innings but broke through in the top of the sixth. After a bases loaded walk to Connor Kaiser plated Reno's second run of the night, Jake McCarthy ripped a liner down the first base line for a two-RBI double and make it a 5-4 ballgame. The speedy outfield continues to rake, slashing .346/.442/.506 in 20 games with Aces this year.

Casey Kelly was stellar out of the bullpen keeping the Aces within striking distance. The veteran right-hander entered in the fifth inning and went on to throw four innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out a pair.

Unfortunately, Reno could not capitalize on its scoring opportunities, hitting 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position leaving 10 runners on base in the 5-4 defeat.

The Aces will look to salvage a victory tomorrow afternoon and get back to .500. First pitch from Constellation Field will be at 4:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Jesus Valdez: 2-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI, R, BB

Jake McCarthy: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Cristian Pache: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB

Casey Kelly: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 K, BB

Reno Aces (21-22) 4, Sugar Land Space Cowboys (25-18) 5 W: A. Brown (1-5) | L: T. Henry (0-5) | S: L. Contreras (3)

First pitch: 5:09 p.m. PST | Attendance: 5,086 | Time: 2:48 Sugar Land, Texas - Constellation Field

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.