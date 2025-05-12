Inaugural City Roots Game, Duke City Flag Giveaway, AAPI Night, Military Appreciation Day and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their fourth homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, May 13 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, May 14 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, May 15 at 6:35 pm

Asian American Pacific Islander Night - Experience Pacific Islander culture through food, dance and music! Performances by Ka Lā Kapu Polynesian Dance School, Chinese American Citizens Alliance and Bushido Kenkyukai Drummers. Click here for more info.

Specialty Food Items:

Sushi Hot Dog (available at Yakisoba Noodles near section 119)

Vegetarian Rice Bowl (available at Yakisoba Noodles near section 119)

Yakisoba Noodle Bowl (available at Yakisoba Noodles near section 119)

Hawaiian Burger (available at Batters Up near section 108)

Orange Chicken Bowl with Vegetable Fried Rice (available at Batters Up near section 108)

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers with Vegetable Fried Rice (available at Pecos River near section 118)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, May 16 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Post-Game Fireworks (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, May 17 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Inaugural City Roots Game, presented by Estrella Jalisco

Duke City Flag giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, May 18 at 1:35 pm

Military Appreciation Day - Military personnel can bring their Military I.D. to the Isotopes Park Box Office to get a discounted ticket. Click here for more info

Model submarines will be on display outside the gates of Isotopes Park

Specialty military-themed hats will be available for purchase in the Isotopes Pro Shop

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







