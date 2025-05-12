Cole Young Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

May 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - Cole Young continued his hot stretch at the plate last week against Sacramento, hitting his way to Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors for May 6-11, the league announced Monday.

Young, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 prospect in the Mariners system, hit .455 (10x22) in six games last week against Sacramento, hitting a pair of doubles, one triple and one home run. Young scored eight runs in the six-game series, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. He also ranked among league leaders last week in: hits (T-2nd -10), slugging percentage (2nd - .818), extra-base hits (T-2nd - 5), on base percentage (3rd - .538), OPS (3rd - 1.356), total bases (T-3rd - 18) and batting average (4th - .455).

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native is on an eight-game hitting streak, dating back to May 3. Over the eight-game tear, Young is hitting .467 (14x30) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, six RBI and 11 runs scored. His eight-game streak is the Rainiers' second-longest hitting streak this season, trailing Dominic Canzone's active 11-game streak.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best hitters in the league in the month of May, sporting a 1.099 OPS this month, good for second in the league, behind Canzone's 1.195 mark. His 14 hits this month are also the second-most in the league and his seven extra-base hits are the third-most in the PCL, one short of the league-high.

Young has played in 38 of the Rainiers' 39 games this season, hitting .236/.349/.368 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, 11 RBI and 22 runs scored. He went on a 15-game on-base streak from April 2-18, which still stands as the Rainiers' second-longest streak this season.

Young is the second Rainier in as many weeks to win Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors, joining Canzone, who won the award last week. He becomes the third Rainier to win a weekly award this season, joining Canzone and Logan Evans, who was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on April 13. This marks the first time the Rainiers have taken home back-to-back Player of the Week awards since Sam Haggerty and Brian O'Keefe did so on July 30 and August 6, 2023.

The Rainiers open up a two-week road trip with a six-game series in Albuquerque at 5:35 PM (PT) on Tuesday, followed by a six-game set in El Paso. The Rainiers return home to embark on their four-week homestand on Tuesday, May 27 against the Salt Lake Bees, with first pitch slated for 6:05 PM.







