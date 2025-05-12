Miguel Ullola Repeats as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

SUGAR LAND, TX - For a second consecutive week, Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP Miguel Ullola has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Ullola's performance on May 8 can be found here.

In his start on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Ullola fired 5.0 shutout innings and faced two over the minimum, allowing a walk with two outs in the first and giving up his only hit of the night with one out in the fourth. He struck out the side in the first and struck out two hitters in three of his next four innings, generating a total of 22 swings-and-misses, the most in Pacific Coast League in a start this week and tied for the second most in a single outing in Triple-A this past week. His 10 strikeouts are the most by a Space Cowboys' pitcher this season and just the 10th time in franchise history a hurler has notched 10 or more strikeouts in a single game.

The 22-year-old's outing on Thursday was the seventh appearance in his career in which he has thrown at least 5.0 innings and allowed one or fewer hits and the second consecutive outing in which he has fired 5.0 one-hit frames. The others appearances for Ullola with at least 5.0 innings and one or fewer hits came on May 1, 2025 vs. Round Rock (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R), August 8, 2024 vs. Wichita (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R), July 13, 2024 at Tulsa (5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R), April 28, 2024 at Midland (5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R), June 17, 2023 at Winston-Salem (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R) and August 23, 2022 vs. Charleston (5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R).

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Astros in January of 2021 out of the Dominican Republic, Ullola is currently rated as Houston's #4 prospect by MLB Pipeline and their #6 prospect by Baseball America, registering as the top pitching prospect in the organization by both rankings. This is the second Pitcher of the Week honor in Ullola's career, and the third-straight week a Space Cowboys' hurler has taken home the award after LHP Brandon Walter won the award for his outings from April 21 through 27. It is the 17th overall Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honor for Sugar Land in their fifth season as the Astros' Triple-A affiliate and the first time a Space Cowboys' pitcher has won the award in back-to-back weeks.







