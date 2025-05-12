Jordan Pacheco Named Rockies Hitting Coach

Albuquerque Isotopes hitting coach Jordan Pacheco has been named one of two new hitting coaches for the Colorado Rockies, it was announced today by the Rockies. Nic Wilson will also join Pacheco as hitting coach.

Rockies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Michael Ramirez will temporarily fill-in as the Isotopes hitting coach this week. An announcement regarding the permanent replacement for the remainder of the 2025 season is forthcoming.

Pacheco, a former La Cueva High School and University of New Mexico standout, was named Isotopes hitting coach on November 19, 2021. Over his three-plus years guiding Albuquerque at the plate, he oversaw some of the most prolific offenses in Isotopes history:

The Isotopes hit 240 home runs during the 2022 campaign, shattering the previous club record of 212, which also led all of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) that season.

Also in 2022, the club belted a MiLB record 14 grand slams, breaking the 1995 Indianapolis Indians record of 13.

On June 15, 2022, the Isotopes set a franchise record with eight home runs hit in a contest versus the Salt Lake Bees. Ten days later, on June 25 against Las Vegas, the team tied the record.

The club set franchise records for runs scored in both 2022 (894) and 2023 (959). The 2023 team became just the ninth squad since 2005 to record 950-plus tallies in a season.

Among full-season MiLB clubs in 2024, the Isotopes finished first in triples (57), third in batting average (.273), hits (1,431), total bases (2,434), slugging percentage (.464), OPS (.815) and fourth in home runs (201).

