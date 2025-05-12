Reno Aces, Nevada Wolf Pack Football Partner for Charity Softball Game at Greater Nevada Field Featuring Local Law Enforcement

RENO, Nev. - For the second consecutive year, the Reno Aces are partnering with Nevada Wolf Pack Football and local law enforcement for a charity softball game. The thrilling event, organized to benefit Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), promises to be an afternoon filled with fun, sportsmanship and community support.

This year's charity game will take place on Sunday, June 29th following the Aces' game against the Salt Lake Bees at 1:05 p.m.

The game will feature 25 players from the Nevada football team, joining forces with 25 representatives from local law enforcement agencies, including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and Nevada Department of Wildlife. This unique alliance will showcase their camaraderie in a friendly competition, all united aimed to raise funds for a noble cause.

"We are thrilled to host this charity softball game alongside our local law enforcement partners and the Wolf Pack football team," said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces. "It's a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community, have some fun, and support the important work of Northern Nevada C.O.P.S."

"We're honored to once again stand alongside our local law enforcement partners in support of Northern Nevada C.O.P.S." said Jeff Choate, Head Coach of the Nevada Wolf Pack Football Team. "This event embodies the spirit of teamwork and community engagement. Last year's game was a memorable outing, and we look forward to running it back at Greater Nevada Field. We also want to thank the Reno Aces and President Eric Edelstein for providing us again with the venue to host such a meaningful event for our program that we hope to continue for years to come."

"We're proud to join forces with the Wolf Pack football team, the Reno aces, Greater Nevada Credit Union, and our fellow law enforcement agencies for this special event," said Sheriff Balaam. " Announcing this game during National Police Week makes it even more meaningful, as we reflect on the sacrifices made by officers and reform our commitment to supporting their families. Supporting Northern Nevada C.O.P.S is incredibly important to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, as their work provides vital healing and hope to those who have lost a loved one in the line of duty. We invite the entire Community to come out, enjoy the day, and stand with us in honoring these families on June 29th."

Tickets for the double-header event can be purchased through this link, which also can be found on RenoAces.com. A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit Northern Nevada C.O.P.S., an organization dedicated to providing resources and support to the families and colleagues of fallen law enforcement officers.







