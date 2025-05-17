Rainiers Fall Short in 15-14 Loss to Isotopes in 12 Innings

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-26) held a 12-4 lead after the top of the sixth inning, but the Albuquerque Isotopes (18-24) rallied and came back to win a 15-14 slugfest in 12 innings on Friday night at Isotopes Park.

The Rainiers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring five runs in the first inning. Cole Young ripped a one-out triple off the right-field wall and scored on a groundout from Dominic Canzone. The next four batters would collect hits with two outs. Harry Ford, Austin Shenton and Spencer Packard each singled, with Packard driving in Ford to make it 2-0. Jack Lopez then ripped a three-run home run down the left field line, his first of the season, to give the Rainiers a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the first.

Albuquerque got a pair back in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Hilliard hit a solo home run with one out in the frame. Then, with two outs, Sterlin Thompson singled and stole second, advancing to third as Ford's throw went into center field. Keston Hiura then poked a single to right field to make it 5-2.

Another Rainier run scored in the second inning as Samad Taylor and Young hit back-to-back doubles to push another run across, extending the lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the second, Braxton Fulford homered on the first pitch of the inning to get the run back, cutting the Tacoma lead to 6-3.

George Kirby would retire the next five batters into the third inning until Thompson doubled with two outs, followed by a single from Hiura and then an RBI single from Zac Veen that cut the lead to 6-4, as Veen was thrown out trying to stretch the hit to a double to end the inning.

Tacoma put up another crooked number in the fourth inning as Tomo Otosaka opened the frame by reaching on an error. Taylor followed with a single, and then Cole Young cranked a 458-foot blast to right field, his fourth of the year and the second-longest homer of the season for the Rainiers to push the lead to 9-4. The home run put Young a single shy of the cycle. Canzone followed Young's homer with a walk, advancing to second on a wild pitch, and to third on another Ford single. With runners at the corners, Shenton bounced into a double play that allowed Canzone to score, giving the Rainiers a 10-4 lead.

The Rainiers scratched another run across in the fifth inning. Nick Dunn singled with one out, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on another Taylor single to balloon the lead at 11-4.

In the sixth inning, Canzone led off with a single and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Packard delivered a two-out single to score him and give the Rainiers their largest lead of the game at 12-4.

Albuquerque started their rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. After Austin Kitchen got the first two outs of the inning, Julio Carreras walked and Ryan Ritter hit a two-run home run, his eighth of the season, to cut the lead to 12-6.

Two more Isotopes runs scored in the seventh inning, sending eight men to the plate. The first four hitters of the frame reached as Warming Bernabel and Thompson singled, followed by Hiura getting hit by a pitch and a walk to Veen. A wild pitch allowed Bernabel to score. After Yanqiuel Fernandez grounded into a fielder's choice, Carreras hit a ball to third that popped out of Lopez's glove at third base, allowing a run to score and getting the Isotopes within 12-8.

Another pair of Albuquerque runs scored in the eighth inning. Hilliard and Bernabel each singled to start the inning. A wild pitch from Josh Fleming pushed both runners into scoring position. Sterlin Thompson hit a triple to right field that scored both runners, trimming the Tacoma lead to 12-10. Hiura grounded out, bringing in Thompson, making it a one-run ballgame at 12-11.

In the bottom of the ninth, Fernandez led off the inning with a single. Carreras laid down a sacrifice bunt to push Fernandez to second base. Ritter then singled to center field to tie the game at 12, forcing extra innings.

The Rainiers scored in the top of the 10th after a wild pitch allowed Lopez, who started the inning at second base, to move up to third base. Taylor laid down a bunt to the right side that scored Lopez, putting Tacoma on top 13-12.

In the bottom of the 10th, Bernabel started the inning at second base. Thompson singled, moving Bernabel to third. The Rainiers then intentionally walked Veen to load the bases. Fulford drew another walk to bring in the tying run. Jesse Hahn escaped the jam, stranding the winning run at third base.

In the 11th, Canzone started the inning at second base. An Austin Shenton flyout allowed Canzone to tag up and advance to third with two outs. Lopez then bunted down the third base line to score Canzone and give Tacoma another lead at 14-13.

In the Isotopes' 11th, Carreras was the placed runner at second base. Ritter led off by reaching on an error. Hilliard then grounded into a force out, pushing Carreras to third base. Bernabel singled to center field to tie the game at 14. Thompson bounced into a double play to end the threat.

After the Isotopes kept the Rainiers off the board in the 12th inning, Hiura led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the right field line to drive in the winning run as Albuquerque walked off Tacoma 15-14 in 12 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Rainiers are now 0-3 in extra-inning games this season...Friday was the first time the Rainiers have played a 12-inning game since June 15, 2023, a 10-8 loss to Albuquerque

Cole Young finished a triple shy of the cycle tonight, going 3-for-7...Young is the fifth Triple-A player to log a double, triple and home run in the same game this season...the last Rainier to log a double, triple and home run in the same game was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022

The Rainiers set season-highs in runs (14) and hits (17) on Friday...the 14 runs are the most for the Rainiers in a loss since April 26, 2023 when they fell 18-17 at Las Vegas

The 38 combined hits and 29 combined runs are both single-game season-highs in the PCL in 2025







