Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Albuquerque

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/15 at Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-1, 5.68) vs. Albuquerque LHP Mason Albright (NR - AAA Debut)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS : Trailed 3-0 after two innings, but scored six unanswered runs to beat the Isotopes 6-3 on Wednesday night...after the Isotopes scored three runs in the second inning, the Rainiers scored three in the top of the third on a pair of RBI singles from Rhylan Thomas and Cole Young, including a fielding error on Young's single to tie the game at three...Austin Shenton gave the Rainiers the 4-3 lead in the sixth inning with his seventh home run of the year...the Rainiers bullpen dominated the final 5.0 innings of the game, with Matt Cronin, Adonis Medina, Jackson Kowar, Jesse Hahn and Will Klein combining to allow just three hits and one walk over the final 5.0 innings...Tacoma scored a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning on RBI singles from Dominic Canzone and Harry Ford to pad the lead at 6-3 before Klein slammed the door in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season.

WINNING WAYS OF LATE: The Rainiers have won six of their last seven games (since May 7), including each of their last three...in their last seven games, the Rainiers are hitting for a Triple-A best .311 batting average, have scored the third-most runs in the circuit (53), sporting a .919 OPS, good for second in Triple-A...in that time, Rainiers pitchers have issued only 20 walks, the second-fewest at Triple-A, working a 3.2 strikeout/walk ratio, leading the PCL and ranking second in the level...the bullpen has dominated in that stretch, donning a league-best 2.27 ERA.

NINTH INNING NUMBERS: The Rainiers scored a pair of runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday against Albuquerque, their second time this season scoring multiple runs in the ninth inning...the previous occurrence came on March 30, when Austin Shenton hit a three-run, walk-off home run against Round Rock...the Rainiers are hitting .283 in the ninth inning, the best mark in the PCL and the third-best average in Triple-A...in their last three ninth innings, the Rainiers...have eight hits in 14 at-bats (.571 average), scoring at least one run in each game...individually, Tyler Locklear has six hits in the ninth inning, tied for the third-most in Triple-A.

MAY MASHING : The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking sixth in Triple-A with a .275 average and ranking seventh with a team .817 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the fifth-most runs in the circuit with 69 in 12 games (5.8 runs/game)...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1 Ford TAC .471

2 MacIver LV .415

3 Thomas LV .367

4 Canzone TAC .364

5 Whitcomb SUG.354

T6 Young TAC .333

OBP

1 Ford TAC .526

- - - - - - -

6 Whitcomb SUG.436

7 Young TAC .434

8 Mancini RNO .429

9 Hoese OKC .425

10 Packard TAC .421

SLG

1 Canzone TAC .795

2 Whitcomb SUG.792

3 Thomas LV .755

4 Ford TAC .706

5 Alexander LV .619

6 MacIver LV .610

7 Hiura ABQ .606

8 Young TAC .600

OPS

1 Ford TAC 1.232

2 Whitcomb SUG1.228

3 Canzone TAC 1.199

4 Thomas LV 1.151

5 MacIver LV 1.110

6 Young TAC 1.034

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford is on a season-best, six-game hitting streak, including multi-hit efforts in each of his last five games...over his streak, Ford is hitting .591 (13x22) with three doubles and a home run...in his last five multi-hit games, Ford has 12 hits in 18 at-bats, for a .667 batting average...Ford is the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...the last Rainier to collect multiple hits in six consecutive games was current Rainiers hitting coach Shawn O'Malley, who did so from June 13-19, 2015...Ford is also on a 23-game on-base streak, the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

MIXING WITH THE ISOTOPES: The Rainiers and Isotopes will meet for the first of two series this week and their only trip to Albuquerque this season...the Rainiers went 5-7 last year against the Isotopes, going 3-3 at home and 2-4 at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers felt the offensive boost in Albuquerque last year, hitting .321 at Isotopes Park last year, their best average of any PCL venue in 2024, as was their .516 slugging percentage at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers .301 batting average at Isotopes Park since 2005 is their second-best for any PCL venue, trailing only UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.

IN THE CAN-ZONE : OF Dominic Canzone is now on a 13-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last 13 games, Canzone is hitting .365 (19x52), with five doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored...Canzone has driven in 13 runs in his last six games...Canzone's 13-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Jason Vosler went on a 13-game streak from June 25-July 10, 2024, which was the Rainiers' longest hitting streak last season...the last Rainier to go on a 14-game streak was Cade Marlowe's 17-game hitting streak from June 23-July 18, 2023.

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES : Blake Hunt's triple in the third inning on Tuesday marked the 19th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 19-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .268 with a .804 team OPS...in that span, the 71 extra-base hits (42 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs) are the second-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 23 times in their last 15 games (since April 27), the second-most in Triple-A in that span.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners led the Yankees 2-0 after five innings, but could not hold the lead as the Yankees plated a run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to take the 3-2 lead...Luis Castillo allowed one run over 6.0 innings, striking out six in the start...Julio Rodriguez drove in both Mariners runs on a double in the third inning, the Mariners' only extra-base hit in the loss.







