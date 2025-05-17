OKC Tops Express, 7-3

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets once again used a six-run inning to lead the way to victory during a 7-3 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets (28-16) trailed, 2-1, entering the fifth inning when they tallied six runs. Kody Hoese put the Comets in the lead with a two-run double, and he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier. Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward also notched RBI hits during the rally, as the Comets recorded six hits and three walks throughout the inning. Round Rock (20-24) scored once in the in seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-3 but never got closer. OKC went ahead, 1-0, in the fourth inning when Alex Freeland scored following a Ward single coupled with a Round Rock error. The Express took the lead in bottom of the fourth inning after scoring two runs.

Of Note: -The Comets took a 3-2 edge in the current series and can win the series with a victory in the series finale Sunday afternoon...OKC improved its league-best road record to 14-6.

-The Comets scored six runs in one inning for a second consecutive game and for the third time in the current series. Of the team's five total innings with six or more runs this season, four have been at Dell Diamond.

-All seven runs and eight hits by the Comets occurred between the fourth and fifth innings. In the other seven innings combined, all 21 Comets batters were retired.

-Ryan Ward and Alex Freeland each went 2-for-4. Ward picked up a RBI double while Freeland scored twice and stole a base...Ward now has four multi-hit games in his last five games overall (9-for-22).

-Jack Little recorded the final seven outs to earn his eighth save, tying him for the league lead. Little set season highs with 2.1 innings and five strikeouts and did not give up a hit.

-The announced attendance of 9,124 at Dell Diamond was the largest the Comets have played in front of this season, home or road.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Round Rock aiming for a series win beginning at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2025

