Disastrous Eight-Run First Inning Leads to Reno's Sixth Consecutive Loss

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A disastrous first inning led to a sixth consecutive loss for the Reno Aces (21-23), falling 9-3 to Sugar Land (26-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

The ballgame started with the Space Cowboys scoring eight runs on just two hits in the bottom of the first. Yilber Diaz and Cesar Gomez combined to allow six walks and two home runs in the frame as Sugar Land jumped out to an immediate 8-0 advantage.

Offensively, Cristian Pache answered with an RBI double in the top of the second inning for Reno's first run of the night. It was the best game of the season by far for the former top prospect who reached base four times on three hits and a walk.

Jesus Valdez was responsible for the other two Aces runs, despite an 0-for-3 night at the plate. With a sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout, the utility infielder recorded his first multi-RBI effort this year.

Again, the Aces struggled with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-12 and stranding nine runners on base in the contest. They have now left 45 runners on base in five games this series.

The Aces will look to avoid a sweep in Sugar Land tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Constellation Field is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Cristian Pache: 3-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB

Jesus Valdez: 0-for-3, 2 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB

