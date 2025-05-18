Rainiers Homer Past Isotopes in Series Finale, Win 11-8

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Harry Ford and Samad Taylor each launched a three-run homer, while Dominic Canzone chipped in a solo shot, to lead Tacoma over Albuquerque by a 11-8 final Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Park. With the loss, the Isotopes saw their season-high three-game winning streak come to an end, all which came in walk-off fashion. Albuquerque and Tacoma split the six-game set.

As has been the case all season long, the Isotopes did not go down without a fight. They scored twice in the ninth inning, forcing Rainiers manager John Russell to turn to his ninth pitcher of the day in veteran Bryan Shaw. Ryan Ritter represented the tying run with the bases loaded and two outs, and drew another free pass to cut the deficit to 11-8. Zac Veen then swung at the first pitch and grounded to second, ending the contest.

Topes Scope: - In the last three games of this series, Albuquerque and Tacoma combined for 61 runs and 86 hits, 30 of which went for extra bases.

- The contest lasted 3:33, the Isotopes longest nine-inning game since Sept. 14, 2023 at El Paso (3:41).

- The Isotopes have lost six of their last seven series finales, only winning the last game at Oklahoma City on Mother's Day during this stretch.

- Sunday marked just the fourth time Albuquerque allowed at least three home runs in a contest this season (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, May 7 at Oklahoma City, May 13 vs. Tacoma).

- Ritter tripled and doubled, and is the first Isotopes player to record an extra-base hit in four consecutive ballgames since Elehuris Montero from July 28-Aug. 1, 2024. Ritter finished with three total hits in a game for the second time this season (also: April 23 at Reno).

- Keston Hiura pushed his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single, tying his season-best (also: May 1-9). Hiura is slashing .354/.446/.583 this month after batting .160 across 21 contests in April.

- Warming Bernabel was 2-for-4 and has picked up multiple hits in three-straight games for the second time in 2025 (also: April 22-24 at Reno).

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-3 with a double, and has tallied consecutive multi-hit performances for the second time this year (also: April 20-23, three-straight).

- Every Isotope in the starting lineup collected at least one hit besides Sean Bouchard, who walked twice.

- Albuquerque right-hander Tanner Gordon relented nine hits and four runs in 5.1 innings. It marked the fifth time in six games this series that an Isotopes starter allowed a minimum of nine knocks.

- Juan Mejia retired both batters faced in relief, and has not allowed a run or hit over his last seven outings at Triple-A, spanning 10.2 innings. Mejia has three walks and 20 strikeouts during the stretch.

- Tyler Locklear was 4-for-5, the sixth opposing player to record at least four hits against Albuquerque this season and third this week, joining his teammates Ford and Taylor.

- The Isotopes drew nine walks, tied for their second-most in a ballgame this season (also: May 8 at Oklahoma City). Their most free passes was 10 on April 15 vs. El Paso.

- Tacoma's nine pitchers used were the most by an opponent since El Paso sent nine to the mound on June 24, 2017, a game that lasted 14 innings and a franchise record five hours and 35 minutes.

- The Rainiers scored four runs in the ninth inning, the biggest final frame allowed by Albuquerque this season. The previous most in the ninth was two tallies (May 8 at OKC, May 14 vs. TAC).

On Deck: The Isotopes will make their second voyage to Reno, Nevada, opening up a six-game series against the Aces (Diamondbacks affiliate) on Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm MT (6:05 PT).







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.