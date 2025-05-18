Rainiers Split Series with Isotopes with 11-8 Finale Win on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (18-27) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-25) with an 11-8 win on Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Park. With the finale win, Tacoma split the six-game series.

Tacoma ignited the scoring early, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Cole Young reached on a one-out walk followed by a single from Harry Ford. Tyler Locklear scored both Young and Ford on a single to right field to give Tacoma an early advantage.

Albuquerque cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second inning. Warming Bernabel doubled to left before scoring on a single from Yanquiel Fernandez.

The scoring resumed in the fifth inning when both teams scored a run on either side of the frame. In the top of the fifth inning, Spencer Packard led off with a single before an RBI double from Jack Lopez (3) brought him in to extend a 3-1 lead. The Isotopes countered in the home half when Ryan Ritter hit a one-out triple. A single from Zac Veen scored Ritter and again, put Albuquerque within one.

In the top of the sixth inning, Dominic Canzone crushed his team-leading 11th home run of the year to lead off the inning and give Tacoma a two-run lead. Again, Albuquerque countered with a run in the home half. Fernandez hit a double to left field before advancing to third on a groundout. A single to right from Trevor Boone was enough to score Fernandez and keep the Isotopes within reach.

Tacoma extended the gap in the top of the seventh inning bringing in three runs to score. Rhylan Thomas laced a one-out single followed by a walk from Young. Ford hammered his third homer of the year out to left center field to extend Tacoma's lead to four.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ritter doubled to left field to lead off the frame, followed by a walk from Veen. Keston Hiura singled to center to drive in Ritter while advancing Veen to third. Bernabel hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Veen and put Albuquerque within two, 7-5.

The Rainiers tacked on four more runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend an 11-5 lead. Ford worked a one-out walk followed by a two-out single from Locklear to station two aboard. A wild pitch from Antoine Kelly scored Ford to put Tacoma up, 8-5. Austin Shenton worked a walk to follow before Samad Taylor crushed a three-run homer to center field. With his eighth homer of the season, Tacoma led 11-5.

Albuquerque continued the scoring in the bottom of the ninth inning. Sean Bouchard worked a leadoff walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch from Will Klein. Hiura grounded out to advance Bouchard to third base which set the stage for Bernabel to drive him in with a single. Another wild pitch advanced Bernabel to second prior to a walk from Fernandez and a walk from Ronaiker Palma to load the bases. Sam Hilliard recorded an RBI groundout to bring in Bernabel but Tacoma held the lead, 11-7. One more run scored when Ritter worked a bases-loaded walk but Tacoma held on to take the finale, 11-8.

Postgame Notes:

Dominic Canzone extended a 17-game hitting streak with his team-leading 11th home run in the sixth inning...across that span, Canzone is hitting .343 with five doubles, nine homers, and 25 RBI...Canzone has reached base at a .378 clip in that span while logging a .800 SLG.

Samad Taylor extended a four-game extra-base hit streak with the three-run homer in the ninth inning...across the last four games, Taylor is hitting .550 with three doubles, one homer, and six RBI.

Cole Young has now reached base in 14 games after working a walk in the top of the first inning...Young is hitting .407 in the last 14 games with six doubles, two triples, four homers, and 12 RBI...Young has reached base at a .500 clip in that span.

Harry Ford has picked up hits in 10 of his last 12 games and multiple hits in eight of those 12 after another multi-hit performance today...Ford is hitting .417 across 12 games in the month of May with five doubles, two homers, nine RBI, and one stolen base.







