Two-Out Runs Haunt Comets in 10-Inning Setback

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Round Rock Express scored three runs with two outs in the ninth inning and two runs with two outs in the 10th inning to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 5-4, in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The Comets (28-17) led, 3-0, heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Then with two runners on base, the Express' Blaine Crim sent a fly ball out to left field for a game-tying three-run home run and Round Rock's first runs of the afternoon in the ninth inning. The Comets regained a one-run lead in the 10th inning, scoring a run when Alex Freeland hit into a double play. The Express (21-24) loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th inning and Kellen Strahm lined a two-run game-winning single into right field. OKC starting pitcher Bobby Miller opened the game with six scoreless innings as the Comets went on to build a 3-0 lead on a solo homer by Esteury Ruiz in the seventh inning, RBI single by Freeland in the eighth inning and sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

- The Comets split their series against the Express, 3-3, as they settled for a split in a third straight series overall after entering each finale with a 3-2 series lead. OKC is now 5-0-3 through eight series this season.

-Sunday marked the 15th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets as OKC fell to 2-3 in extra innings...The Comets and Express played extra innings for the second time in the series and third time at Dell Diamond this season and the Express have now won all three extra-inning games between the teams in 2025...Sunday was OKC's fourth walk-off loss of the season and third against Round Rock.

-It was the second time this season OKC lost a three-run lead in the ninth inning with two outs as it also occurred Opening Night in Sugar Land March 28 when the Space Cowboys scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs for a 4-3 win...On Sunday, the Comets suffered their fifth loss when leading after seven innings (20-5) and second loss when leading after eight innings this season (20-2).

-Sunday was OKC's league-leading 19th one-run game this season and OKC is now 12-7 in those close games.

- Comets starting pitcher Bobby Miller pitched six scoreless innings to match his longest outing of the season and did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. Miller allowed two hits and four walks and equaled his season-high mark with seven strikeouts. It was his longest scoreless outing since March 28, 2024 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against St. Louis when he also pitched 6.0 scoreless frames. Sunday was the third time this season he notched seven strikeouts, last happening May 7 against Albuquerque in OKC.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with his third homer of the season and second during the month of May. He has four hits over his last three games.

-Justin Dean went 2-for-4 and scored a run as he has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 10-for-24. He has scored a run in four straight games and finished with a multi-hit outing in four of his last eight games.

-The Comets outhit the Express, 8-5, and lost for the fifth time this season when outhitting their opponent (24-5).

Next Up : The Comets open a six-game home series against the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dogs will be welcome at the game for Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka with one dog per human ticket allowed and the first 300 dogs receiving a Comets-branded bandana. The series opener also falls on a $2 Tuesday, offering $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products as well as select COOP Ale Works draft beer for guests 21 and older at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







