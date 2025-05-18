Ivey's Six-Shutout Innings Powers Sugar Land to Series Sweep over Reno

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Tyler Ivey's six-shutout innings and a three-run seventh, punctuated by Collin Price's solo homer, led to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (27-18) 3-0 win over the Reno Aces (21-24) on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Sunday was Sugar Land's second shutout of the series and sixth of their campaign. The Space Cowboys also earned their first series sweep of the season and their first six-game series sweep since June 6-11, 2024 against the Salt Lake Bees. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land broke the deadlock in the seventh as Collin Price pummeled a 1-0 fastball 421-feet to left-center for a solo homer, his seventh home run of the campaign, as the Space Cowboys took a 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Sugar Land stretched their advantage. Luis Castro and Tommy Sacco Jr. drew walks before Castro came around to score due to an error on the catcher Michael Perez on a pickoff attempt at first. The Space Cowboys made it 3-0 on a two-out RBI single from Zack Short, scoring Sacco Jr.

In the first, Ivey made quick work of the Aces, retiring the side in order with an inning-ending strikeout on 11 pitches before firing a perfect second with another inning-ending punchout on 15 pitches.

In the third, Ivey hurled a 1-2-3 frame with two punchouts, running his ledger to four strikeouts through three innings while not allowing a baserunner.

Luis Guillorme picked up Sugar Land's first hit of the game in the bottom of the fourth, labeling a lead-off double down the left-field line before Jesús Bastidas walked. In the ensuing at-bat, the two executed a double steal, putting two runners in scoring position with nobody out. However, the next three Sugar Land batters could not bring them in, stranding the runners as the two sides stayed tied 0-0 heading into the fifth.

Reno threatened in the top of the fifth as Trey Mancini singled and Blaze Alexander reached on an error, but Ivey left them on by fanning the next two Aces hitters before forcing Jesus Valdez into a flyout.

After a scoreless sixth for both sides, the first two Reno runners reached base in the seventh before RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 2-1) came on in relief. Hernandez kept the Aces off the board by inducing a double play before forcing Cristian Pache to groundout. Ivey finished with 6.0 innings with 8 strikeouts and no runs.

LHP Blake Weiman (H, 1) stranded an inherited runner in a scoreless eighth, and RHP Luis Contreras (S,4) closed out the series sweep by blanking Reno in the ninth as the Space Cowboys took the series finale, 3-0.

NOTABLE:

- Tyler Ivey pitched 6.0+ innings on Sunday, the longest outing of his Triple-A career and his first time hurling 6.0 innings since August 9, 2019 with Corpus Christi. He also registered eight strikeouts, another Triple-A career high, the first time with 8 punchouts for the righty since May 11, 2019 with Corpus Christi. Ivey has not allowed an earned run in two other appearances this season, but Sunday was his first scoreless outing since April 13 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

- With a walk and a hit by pitch, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 10 games where he is 15-for-36 (.417) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, four walks and eight runs scored.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. walked in the seventh on Sunday and scored. He has reached base safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 13-for-44 (.295) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and 10 runs scored.

- With walks in the fourth and the eighth, Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 12 games, the longest active Space Cowboys streak. During the on-base streak, Bastidas is 13-for-42 (.310) with two doubles, two home runs, 11 RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored. Bastidas has four multi-walk games this season but today was his first in the month of May.

- Zack Short picked up an RBI single in the seventh, his 11th game reaching base in his last 13. Over that span, Short has two doubles, three homers, 10 walks and 7 RBI.

- Luis Contreras earned his fourth save of the season, the most on the Sugar Land roster. Contreras came into today's game tied for seventh in the PCL in saves.

- The Space Cowboys are currently on an 11-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history, and the longest active winning streak in professional baseball after the Minnesota Twins lost on Sunday (MLB/AAA/AA/A).

Sugar Land's 12-game homestand continues with a six-game set with the Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch of game one of the series is on Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.