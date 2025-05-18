OKC Comets Game Notes - May 18, 2025

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (28-16) at Round Rock Express (20-24)

Game #45 of 150/First Half #45 of 75/Road #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.59) vs. RR-RHP Gerson Garabito (0-1, 6.75)

Sunday, May 18, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 1:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their road series against the Round Rock Express at 1:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Comets lead the series, 3-2, and seek their sixth series win of the season with a victory today...Oklahoma City has won back-to-back games and will try to wrap up the road series with three straight wins.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets once again used a six-run inning to lead the way to victory during a 7-3 win over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets trailed, 2-1, entering the fifth inning when they tallied six runs. Kody Hoese put the Comets in the lead with a two-run double, and he later scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier. Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Ward also notched RBI hits during the rally, as the Comets recorded six hits and three walks throughout the inning. Round Rock scored once in the in seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-3 but never got closer. OKC went ahead, 1-0, in the fourth inning when Alex Freeland scored following a Ward single coupled with a Round Rock error. The Express took the lead in bottom of the fourth inning after scoring two runs.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (1-1) makes his seventh start overall and his third of the season in Round Rock...Miller most recently pitched in Tuesday's opener against the Express, allowing three runs and three hits, including a home run, over a season-low 2.0 innings with two walks and two strikeouts...Over his last three outings, Miller has allowed 13 runs and 13 hits (4 HR) across 12.0 innings. He's also walked nine, resulting in a 1.83 WHIP....Although PCL opponents are batting just .198 overall against him, Miller has allowed 25 walks in 29.0 innings...Miller pitched 3.0 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 against Colorado, allowing six runs and eight hits including back-to-back homers - involving a grand slam - with one walk and seven strikeouts...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Express: 2025: 7-4 2024: 15-12 All-time: 198-155 At RR: 109-78 The Comets make their second trip of 2025 to Dell Diamond after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series this spring, OKC opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

The Big Picture: With last night's victory, the Comets improved to 14-6 on the road this season. They own the best road record in the PCL as well as the most road victories by a team in the league this season...Oklahoma City has won each of its first three road series of the season and with Saturday night's win guaranteed at least a series split in Round Rock...The Comets are 5-0-2 in their seven series overall this season, but have settled for splits in each of the last two series, losing the series finale each time after entering with a 3-2 series lead. The team is 2-2 in series finales with a series win on the line, including 1-2 in Game 6.

The Flying Comets: OKC recorded three stolen bases Saturday night and has back-to-back games with at least three stolen bases for the first time since April 27 and April 30 when the Comets had four stolen bases in Salt Lake followed by five stolen bases against El Paso. Saturday was the team's 11th game of the season with at least three steals...Prior to recording six steals over the last two nights, the Comets had been held to three steals over the previous eight games combined...Esteury Ruiz picked up his league-leading 22nd stolen base of the season and has a stolen base in back-to-back games for the first time in May, while Alex Freeland and Justin Dean also recorded steals last night...The Comets pace the PCL with 67 stolen bases this season. Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...OKC finished the 2024 season with 145 steals for the team's most during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015), but OKC also finished with just 62 stolen bases or less in three of the last six seasons.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI last night as he has back-to-back multi-hit games and four multi-hit outings in his last five games, going 9-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and a home run...Ward leads OKC with 53 hits, nine home runs and 32 runs scored through 42 games and ranks tied for first on the team with 29 RBI...With his recent burst, Ward jumped into sole possession of the league lead in hits, ranks third with 90 total bases, fourth with a .556 SLG, .958 OPS and 32 runs scored while his nine homers are tied for fifth...Ward has set OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run record (63), and he is now five RBI away from tying the career RBI record of 230 by Jason Botts (2005-08)...He has reached base in 11 straight games and is two games away from tying his longest on-base streak of the season.

Highly Concentrated: The Comets scored six runs in the fifth inning Saturday, marking the second consecutive game and third time in the current series OKC scored six runs in one inning. Of the team's five total innings with six or more runs this season, four have been at Dell Diamond...Last night, all seven runs, eight hits and three walks by the Comets occurred between the fourth and fifth innings. In the other seven innings combined, all 21 Comets batters were retired. Of the team's 15 runs the last two nights, 12 of them have scored across two innings while producing a total of three runs in the remaining 16 frames. The team has been retired in order in 10 of those 16 innings.

That's Offensive: The Comets have scored at least five runs in three straight games after recording three games with five or more runs over the previous 10 games. This is the first time OKC has scored five or more runs in three straight games since April 8-10 when they scored a combined 32 runs over three games in Round Rock...The Comets have now scored five runs or more in eight of their first 11 games of the season at Dell Diamond and at least seven runs in all seven wins...However, since May 3, the Comets' 55 runs scored are second-fewest in the league behind Sacramento (43), the team's .228 AVG is second-lowest in the league behind Reno (.226) and OKC's 97 hits are fewest in the league during that 13-game span.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season Saturday - tied for most among Comets players with Ryan Ward. He went 2-for-4 and scored two runs as he paces the Comets with 43 games played, 27 walks, 16 doubles and is tied for first with Ward with 29 RBI...His 16 doubles are second-most in the league, while his 47 hits and 19 extra-base hits are tied for fifth in the PCL...During the current series in Round Rock, Freeland is 7-for-20 with four doubles and five runs scored.

Pitching Prowess: The Comets held the Express to three runs or less for a second straight game Saturday night. It is the first time that has happened since a three-game stretch April 20-23 during which the Comets held Tacoma to three runs in OKC followed by back-to-back games in Salt Lake where the Bees were limited to three runs. Entering Friday, the Comets had allowed five runs or more in four straight games...OKC recorded 13 K's Saturday and has double-digit strikeout totals in three straight games and in four of the last five games...Jack Little recorded the final seven outs last night to earn his eighth save, tying him for the league lead. Little set season highs with 2.1 innings and five strikeouts and did not give up a hit...The Comets have held the Express 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position over the last two games.

Around the Horn: The Comets are 3-4 in series finales with losses in each of the last two...The Comets have gone three consecutive games without a hit with two outs (0x26)...Justin Dean went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, snapping a five-game hit streak. Over his last six starts, Dean is 8-for-20 with a double, triple and two home runs...The announced attendance of 9,124 at Dell Diamond last night was the largest the Comets have played in front of this season, home or road.







