Aces Shut out in Series Finale, Swept at Sugar Land

May 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Reno Aces (21-24) failed to avoid a series sweep, being shut out 3-0 by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Jarvis was marvelous in his second start of the series but would not factor into the decision. In his best, and longest, outing of the year, the right-hander tossed five scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three Space Cowboy hitters.

Reno's offense was held completely in check for the first four innings until a Trey Mancini single ended a stretch of 12 straight outs to begin the ballgame. The veteran first baseman has been a consistent presence all season, slashing .297/.360/.467 in the heart of the Aces' lineup.

Michael Perez recorded the only other hit for the BLC Nine on Sunday afternoon with a single to lead off the seventh inning. Since signing a minor league contract on May 6, the backstop leads the team with a 1.109 OPS in 28 plate appearances.

Sugar Land plated all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh enroute to the victory, and the Space Cowboy pitching staff combined to allow just five Reno baserunners (two hits, three walks) in the contest.

The Aces return home next week, hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday's opener will be at 6:05 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Aces Notables:

Bryce Jarvis: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Trey Mancini: 1-for-3, BB

Michael Perez: 1-for-4

