Rainiers Come up Short in 7-6 Loss to Chihuahuas

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-28) fell narrowly in 7-6 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-24) on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park.

Similar to the series opener yesterday, El Paso took an early lead scoring a combined three runs over the first two frames. Clay Dungan led off with a triple to ignite the offense before Nate Mondou crushed a two-run homer to right field to give the Chihuahuas a 2-0 lead. El Paso continued the scoring in the bottom of the second when Forrest Wall reached with a one-out double before advancing to third on a groundout. Mondou drove in Wall with a double to left field to extend the three-run lead.

Tacoma countered to get within one run in the top of the third inning. Jack Lopez led off with a single before being brought in on Samad Taylor's first triple of the season. Cole Young grounded out to second allowing enough time for Taylor to score and put the Rainiers within one, 3-2.

El Paso tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Wall led off with a walk before advancing on a disengagement violation. Dungan hit a double to center field to score Wall and extend a 4-2 lead.

Tacoma again, quickly countered in the top of the fifth inning when Lopez reached on his second hit of the afternoon. The leadoff double (4) stationed him at second and set the stage for Taylor to drive him in on a sacrifice bunt to cut the deficit to one.

The scoring resumed in the top of the seventh inning when Tacoma took their first lead of the day. Young reached on a one-out single to allow Colin Davis to deliver a go-ahead two run homer out to center field. With his third homer with Tacoma, the Rainiers took a 5-4 lead.

Dungan continued his momentum to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. Dungan scored Rodolfo Duran who reached on a one-out single and the Chihuahuas tied it at five. El Paso regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning bringing in two more. Tirso Ornelas hit a one-out single before swiping second base and advancing to third on a balk. Yonathan Perlaza followed with a walk. Trenton Brooks delivered a two-run double to right field to score both runners and put El Paso back on top, 7-5.

The Rainiers did not go away quietly, bringing the leading run to the plate in the top of the ninth. Taylor laced a one-out single then advanced to second on defensive indifference. Davis singled to score Taylor and put Tacoma within one, 7-6. A groundout of Dominic Canzone would conclude the game as Tacoma narrowly fell, 7-6 in game two.

Postgame Notes:

Jack Lopez extended a 10-game hitting streak with another multi-hit performance today...Lopez has logged multi-hit performances in four of the 10 games in the stretch to contribute to a .350 average in that span...Lopez has recorded four doubles, two homers, and nine RBI in what represents the longest active hit streak for Tacoma currently. Cole Young has now reached base in 16 consecutive games after working a walk in the first inning...Young also extended a seven-game hitting streak going 2-for-4 today...in the last seven games, Young is hitting .355...in the 16-game on-base streak, Young is hitting .397 with a .486 OBP. Dominic Canzone's 18-game hitting streak came to an end this afternoon...the 18 games was the longest stretch for a Rainier this season and still represents the third longest in the PCL this season...Canzone did however, extend his on-base streak to 19 games with a walk this afternoon...the streak is the second longest active of it's kind in the PCL...Canzone is hitting .329 across that span with five doubles, 10 homers, 27 RBI and a .369 OBP.







