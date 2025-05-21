Rainiers Rally with Seven-Run Eighth in Comeback Win over Chihuahuas

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-27) came back from an early 4-0 deficit to score seven runs in the eighth inning and defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas (22-24) 7-4 on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park.

El Paso scored all four of their runs between the first and second frames. Bryce Johnson hit a leadoff triple before exiting with injury following the slide into third. Forrest Wall came in to pinch run for Johnson while staying in for the remainder of the game. Mason McCoy followed and reached on what was ruled an error to Cole Young allowing Wall to score and put El Paso on the board first.

The Chihuahuas continued the scoring in the bottom of the second, bringing in three more runs. Trenton Brooks worked a one-out walk followed by a walk from Yonathan Perlaza. Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch to load the bases which set up a bases-loaded walk from Clay Dungan to double a 2-0 lead. Wall also worked a walk to bring in Perlaza before an RBI single from McCoy brought in Locastro and put El Paso up by four.

The scoring went silent on both sides up until the eighth inning when Tacoma exploded for seven runs on seven hits after sending ten to the plate. Young ignited the momentum with a leadoff double to center field. With his 10th of the season, Tacoma notched their first extra base hit of the night. Harry Ford scored Young with a single to right field to break up the shutout and put the Rainiers within three. Dominic Canzone crushed his third homer in as many days to put Tacoma within one run. The two-run blast to right field marked his team-leading 12th of the season. Tyler Locklear and Rhylan Thomas followed with back-to-back singles to put two aboard. Colin Davis delivered an RBI bunt single to drive in Locklear and tie the game at four. Jack Lopez proved to be the difference, coming through with a go-ahead three run homer out to left field to give Tacoma their first lead of the night. With his second homer of the season, Tacoma was on top, 7-4. The score held with the Rainiers taking the series opener, 7-4.

Austin Kitchen came in to close in the bottom of the ninth inning and recorded his first save of the season with a perfect frame. Jackson Kowar earned the winning decision in what was his fourth rehab outing with Tacoma, pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while walking one.

Postgame Notes:

The seven-run eighth inning tonight represented the most runs in an inning for Tacoma since the 3rd inning June 6, 2024 when Tacoma scored 10 in Sugar Land...with the seven runs in the eighth tonight, it also represented the most runs scored in the 7th or later since scoring eight in the seventh inning on August 15th, 2023 at Sacramento.

Jack Lopez' three-run homer in the eighth inning was the first go-ahead home run in the seventh or later while trailing on the road since Dominic Canzone hit a three-run homer in the ninth at Reno on August 7th, 2024.

Dominic Canzone's two-run homer tonight marked his third consecutive game with a home run... the last Rainier to do so was Jason Vosler, who homered in his last three games of the season from September 19th-22nd, 2024...Canzone is also the seventh PCL hitter this year to go deep in three-straight games.







