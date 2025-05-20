Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

May 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/20 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 6.75) vs. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (0-2, 4.02)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Casey Lawrence - contract selected by Seattle

DEL INF Austin Shenton - designated for assignment

ADD RHP Zach Pop (#29) - transferred from ACL Mariners

ADD OF Colin Davis (#16) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Scored seven of their 11 runs after the sixth inning in an 11-8 victory in Albuquerque on Sunday, splitting the six-game series...the Rainiers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out, two-run single from Tyler Locklear, the first of his four hits on the day...the Rainiers led 2-1 after four innings, followed by both teams scoring in the fifth through the seventh innings...Jack Lopez doubled in a run in the sixth inning to give the Rainiers the 3-1 lead...the Isotopes got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a Zac Veen RBI single to keep within a run at 3-2...Dominic Canzone extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, his 11th of the year, which the Isotopes countered with a Trevor Boone RBI single to cut the Rainier lead to 4-3 going into the seventh inning...the Rainiers got a three-run home run from Harry Ford in the seventh, his third of the season to give the Rainiers the 7-3 lead at the stretch...Albuquerque plated a pair in the bottom of the inning to stay in striking distance at 7-5...in the ninth inning, Cole Young scored on a wild pitch and Samad Taylor clubbed a three-run home run to center field, putting Tacoma up 11-5...the Isotopes scratched three runs across in the bottom of the inning, but Bryan Shaw came in to get the final two outs to secure the 11-8 win and the series split.

THOMAS TAKES NO K's: OF Rhylan Thomas has struck out only six times in 141 plate appearances this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...Thomas opened the season on a 14-game streak without striking out and has struck out twice in a game only once this year (April 22 against Sugar Land)...Thomas sees an average 2.865 pitches per plate appearance, also the fewest among all qualified minor league hitters, with the next-closest being the 3.081 pitches per plate appearance that Carolina's Starlyn Nuñez sees...the next-closest Triple-A player is Memphis' Cesar Pinto, who sees 3.177 pitches on average.

ROAD TRIP - PT 2: The Rainiers close out their longest road trip of the season with a six-game series in El Paso...the Rainiers and Chihuahuas met twice in 2024, with the Rainiers going 5-7...Tacoma won the lone series at Cheney Stadium, taking four out of six games...in the Rainiers' only trip to El Paso last year, the Chihuahuas took five out of six games...the Rainiers hit .233 in their six games at El Paso last season, their second-lowest average of any ballpark in 2024, trailing only the .221 they hit at Sacramento...on the mound, the Rainiers held a 7.66 ERA in El Paso last season, their second-highest of any venue, trailing the 8.25 ERA at Reno.

FIRST INNING FRENZY: The Rainiers scored five of their 14 runs on Friday night in the first inning, their highest run total in the opening frame since they put up nine runs in the first on September 19, 2023 against Round Rock...the Rainiers have scored a run in eight of their last 13 first innings (since May 4), putting up 16 runs on 20 hits in that time, hitting .345 as a team...in their previous 32 first innings, the Rainiers scored 10 runs on 22 hits, hitting .198...since May 4, the Rainiers' 16 runs, 20 hits and nine extra-base hits in the first inning are the most in the PCL...in that span, Cole Young's five hits in the first inning are the most in the PCL, followed by Dominic Canzone and Harry Ford, who each have four.

COLE'S CRUSHING IT: INF Cole Young tied his career-high with four RBI on Friday in a 3-for-7 day...Young hit a triple, a double and a home run in his first three at-bats, finishing a single short of the cycle... the last Rainier to finish a single shy of the cycle was Jared Kelenic, on July 7, 2022, who went 3-for-5 that day...Young also homered in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, most recently doing so on May 22-24, 2024... in Young's last 14 games, he is hitting .407 (22x54) with six doubles, two triples and four home runs, driving in 12 runs and scoring 20...he's logged multiple hits in eight of his last 14 games, sporing a 1.315 OPS in that span.

MAY MASHING: The Rainiers' offense has taken off in May, ranking second in Triple-A with a .290 average and ranking fourth in Triple-A with a team .846 OPS...in May, the Rainiers have scored the third-most runs in the circuit with 104 in 16 games (6.5 runs/game) and their 25 May homers are tied for the second-most at the level...several Rainiers rank among the league leaders in several May offensive categories, listed below:

AVG

1 Ford, H TAC.417

- - - - - -

6Young, C TAC.349

7Alexander, C LV.339

8Canzone, D TAC.339

9Dean, J OKC.333

10 Packard, S TAC.326 OBP

1 Ford, H TAC.472

- - - - - -

5Packard, S TAC.456

6Hiura, K ABQ .446

7Avans, D LV .443

8 Johnson, B ELP.442

9Young, C TAC.438 SLG

1Ritter, R ABQ.750

2Canzone, D TAC.742

3 Young, C TAC.698

4Thomas, C LV.672

5Alexander, C LV.661

6Ford, H TAC.646 OPS

1Ritter, R ABQ1.150

2Young, C TAC 1.136

3Canzone, D TAC1.121

4Ford, H TAC1.118

5Alexander, C LV1.087

HARRY'S BEEN HITTING: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 10 of his last 12 games and multiple hits in eight of those 12...in his last eight games, Ford is hitting .472 (17x36) with three doubles and two home runs...his five consecutive multi-hit games from May 7-14 make him the first Rainier to collect multiple hits in five straight games since Taylor Trammell from June 20-24, 2023...Ford went on a 23-game on-base streak from April 9-May 14, the second-longest streak of the season in the PCL, trailing only Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard's 24-gamer from April 3-May 6.

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on a 17-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season and the third-longest in the PCL...in his last 17 games, Canzone is hitting .343 (24x70), with five doubles, nine home runs, 25 RBI and 17 runs scored...Canzone has driven in a run in six-straight games, the fourth-longest streak in the PCL, driving in 10 in that span...Canzone's 17-game streak is the longest for a Rainier since Cade Marlowe's 17-game hitting streak from June 23-July 18, 2023... the last Rainier with an 18-game streak is Cal Raleigh, who went on a 23-game streak from May 15-June 17, 2021

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won their fourth-straight game on Monday, beating the White Sox 5-1...Luis Castillo fired 7.0 shutout innings, striking out five without issuing a walk...the Mariners led 1-0 after seven innings, but Julio Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to get Seattle a 5-0 lead...Chicago scored one run in the ninth but got no closer in the 5-1 Mariners' victory.







