OKC Comets Host Bark in the Park Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka Tonight

May 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets feature Bark in the Park tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first of six straight home games through Sunday against the Sacramento River Cats.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 7:05 tonight with Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, the first of two Bark in the Park dates on the Comets' schedule for the 2025 season. On this special evening in the ballpark, one dog per human ticket is welcome to cheer on the Comets, and the first 300 dogs in the ballpark receive a free Comets-branded bandana.

A pet relief station will be available on the main concourse at section 120. Each dog owner must sign a waiver to confirm their dog has up-to-date vaccination records. The waiver and additional information can be found at okccomets.com.

The full home series includes the following special promotions:

Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - The Comets kick off their home series with Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Tonight's game also falls on a $2 Tuesday, offering $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products as well as select COOP Ale Works draft beer for guests 21 and older at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - May 22 is a College Thursday, allowing students with an .edu email address to receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by Oatly.

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run for Life series continues, as stroke survivor Mary Stack will round the bases in a celebratory lap marking the end of her battle against medical adversity. Stack's story will also be shared via a video on the video board for fans to view.

Friday is also the one time all season where fans can see the Comets transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers, with jerseys and branding reflecting MiLB partner Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. The Oat Milkers moniker references Oatly's home base of Malmö, Sweden, and will be represented by every Minor League Baseball club as they each wear the Oat Milkers moniker for one night in 2025. Fun, unique promotions will also take place throughout the evening.

May 23 is an All-You-Can-Eat game day, with all ballpark fare covered for groups of 10 or more with a terrace-level ticket for $27 per person, including a free Comets hat. Call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com for more information.

Saturday (6:05 p.m.) - May 24 features the first of four Future All-Stars Nights, where any and all youth baseball or softball teams are encouraged to come to the ballpark as a team and wear their team uniforms with pride. Groups of 10 or more get to participate in an on-field parade around the field, receive a Comets hat, and will see their team's name on the center field video board. Tickets range from $16-29 per person and $6 in Comets Cash is included with home plate seats. Call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com for more information.

Saturday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night, giving groups of 10 or more a game ticket, a Comets hat, and a voucher redeemable at any Oklahoma Braum's location starting at just $16 per person. Call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com for more information.

Sunday (2:05 p.m.) - As part of Family Sundays, an autograph session with select Comets players will be held before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







