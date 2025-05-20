Sacramento Eases past Comets

May 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sacramento River Cats jumped out to an 8-0 lead and went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 11-5, Tuesday night in the series opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats (22-24) scored five runs in the second inning, including a bases-clearing double hit by Grant McCray with the bases loaded. Sacramento added three more runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run by Logan Porter. The Comets (28-18) chipped away at the Sacramento lead with a RBI single by Esteury Ruiz in the third inning and solo home run by Michael Chavis in the fourth inning. After Sacramento added two runs in the fifth inning and another in the eighth inning for an 11-2 advantage, the Comets scored the final three runs of the game, including a RBI double by Ryan Ward in the eighth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost back-to-back games and are now 2-4 in their last six games...Oklahoma City has lost four straight home series openers and fell to 1-4 in home series openers overall this season.

-The River Cats scored 11 runs, marking the first time an Oklahoma City opponent finished with double-digit runs since April 30 when El Paso scored 13 runs at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tuesday was also the third time this season overall OKC allowed 11 or more runs in a game...Five of the River Cats' runs scored in the second inning, tying for the most runs allowed by OKC in an inning this season - last occurring in the first inning May 8 against Albuquerque...The River Cats' 15 hits were the most by a Comets opponent this season.

-Esteury Ruiz finished with the Comets' lone multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. Ruiz has six hits, three RBI and three runs scored over his last four games.

-Ryan Ward collected a RBI double and now has 226 RBI in his Oklahoma City career - four RBI away from tying OKC's Bricktown-era career RBI record of 230 (Jason Botts, 2005-08)...He has reached base in 13 straight games to tie his season-best on-base streak.

-Justin Dean picked up a hit and scored a run and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight starts, going 11-for-28. He has scored a run in five straight games - tied for the longest stretch of games with a run scored by a Comets player this season.

-Michael Chavis hit his eighth home run of the season - tied for second-most among Comets players this season. It was also his second home run in his last four games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and allowed two runs, three hits and a walk with one strikeout over two-thirds of an inning. He faced six batters, throwing 26 pitches (12 strikes). He was placed on the 15-day Injured List March 15 with a right shoulder impingement and transferred to the 60-day IL May 1. Tuesday was his fourth outing with OKC this season.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.