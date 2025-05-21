Isotopes Drop Series-Opener on Walk-Off, 7-6

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Isotopes plated four runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game but Reno's Ildemaro Vargas connected on a walk-off RBI single in the home half of the frame to give the Aces a 7-6 victory Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope: - Four of Albuquerque's last five games have ended in a walk-off.

-The walk-off loss is Albuquerque's second on the year (May 8 at Oklahoma City, Michael Chavis two-run double).

-It's Reno's seventh all-time walk-off against the Isotopes and first since September 21, 2024, when Sergio Alcantara swatted a two-run dinger as the Aces claimed a 6-5 win in 11 innings.

-With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 8-9 in one-run games and 2-7 on the road. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak in games decided by one run.

-In Albuquerque's last six road games, the club has played five one-run contests, tallying a 1-4 record in such games.

-The Isotopes have recorded double-digit hits in four-straight games, one shy of the season-high (April 22-26).

-Albuquerque has connected on a triple in four-straight games for the first time since a seven-game stretch from August 2-9, 2021.

-The Isotopes relented seven hits, ending a six-game streak allowing double-digit knocks.

-Albuquerque has allowed a homer in seven-straight contests, the longest stretch since September 11-18, 2024, also a seven-game streak.

-The Isotopes drop to 4-5 in series openers and 2-3 on the road. The club has lost two-straight since winning four in-a-row.

-Ryan Ritter went 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Has recorded multiple hits in five-straight games, matching a career-long (June 16-21, 2023, with Fresno). Has an extra-base hit in five-straight games. During that stretch, is slashing .522/577/1.043 with five doubles, two triples, one homer and nine RBI. Has an RBI in six-straight games (10 total).

-Sam Hilliard belted his sixth homer of the year and second in his last four contests. Has an RBI in five-straight games for the first time since June 18-22, 2021, with Albuquerque.

-Keston Hiura swatted his fourth dinger of the season and third in his last 10 games. Has a seven-game hitting streak. During stretch, is slashing .385/.500/.615 with three doubles, one homer and six RBI. Recorded 10th multi-hit performance of the year. Has six RBI in his last four games.

-Yanquiel Fernandez tallied his third-straight multi-hit game and 10th of the year.

-Warming Bernabel connected on two hits for his fourth-straight multi-hit contest and team-leading 14th on the season. Over his last four games, is 9-for-18 with two doubles, one homer and four RBI. Has a hit in five-straight. Has an extra-base hit in three-straight.

-Isotopes starter Jack O'Loughlin completed just 0.2 frames, allowing three runs one two hits and one homer. It's the shortest start of the year for an Isotopes hurler and shortest since September 13, 2024, vs. Las Vegas when Peyton Battenfield also completed 0.2 frames.

-Reno's Yu-Min Lin tossed 5.0 frames and allowed just two runs, the 10th time an opposing hurler has limited the Isotopes to two runs or fewer in 2025 (min. 5.0 IP).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for the second game of the series tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field at 7:05 pm MT. Mason Albright is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque while Cristian Mena is expected to start for Reno.







