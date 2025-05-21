Vargas Delivers Walk-Off Heroics vs Albuquerque to Snap Reno's Seven-Game Skid

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After a blown save in the top half of the ninth, Ildemaro Vargas played hero, driving home Jake McCarthy on an RBI single to help the Reno Aces (22-24) snap a seven-game losing streak with a 7-6 walk-off victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-26), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces held a 6-2 lead heading into the ninth, but Albuquerque rallied for four runs to tie the game. In the bottom half of the inning, Vargas came through against Diego Castillo, ripping a line-drive single into center field to secure the win for Reno.

Reno quickly got out to an early three-run lead in the first frame after Aramis Garcia crushed a four-seam fastball from Jack O'Loughlin 484 feet over the left-field porch. The backstop has mashed this season, hitting .260/.441/.597 with eight home runs, 16 RBI, and 23 walks in 25 games.

Jorge Barrosa kept the momentum going in the second, driving in McCarthy with an RBI double off Karl Kauffmann. The flashy outfielder doubled again in the fourth, plating Cristian Pache. Barrosa has been solid this season as he ranks fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 14 doubles.

Trey Mancini kept his hot streak alive at home, launching his seventh round-tripper of the season - a solo shot in the third. The veteran has been unstoppable at Greater Nevada Field, slashing .333/.398/.522 with eight doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI in 23 games at home.

Yu-Min Lin turned in a strong outing on the mound. The southpaw held the Isotopes to two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across five frames.The talented 21-year-old has been fantastic in four starts for the Aces, posting a 2.70 ERA with 17 strikeouts and eight walks over 20 innings.

Reno will look to keep it rolling in Wednesday's matchup against Albuquerque, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Aramis Garcia: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Trey Mancini: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Yu-Min Lin: 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

