Sugar Land Continues Homestand with Six-Game Series against Las Vegas

May 21, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series versus the Reno Aces, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their 12-game homestand with six games against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, from May 21 through May 26.

Wednesday, May 21 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 PM

Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed returns to Constellation Field as furry friends are welcome to the ballpark in the Grassland area. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

It is also Silver Stars Wednesday presented by Community Health Choice as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Wednesday's game.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, May 22 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 PM

Thursday night is Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union where all teachers can receive a free lower-bowl ticket with proof of their teacher's email, along with the ability to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. Tickets can be claimed and purchased here.

The Space Cowboys will also have Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, May 23 vs. Las Vegas @ 7:05 PM

The first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Josh Hader Fireman bobblehead giveaway when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Friday night will also be Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Houston Methodist as the Space Cowboys honor breast cancer survivors.

In a continuation of each series Rivalry Dog, Sugar Land's series with Las Vegas will feature a Shrimp Cocktail Dog available Friday through the weekend while supplies last. The Shrimp Cocktail Dog includes an all-beef hot dog slathered in shrimp cocktail and garnished with parsley and lemon, and is available at the Gameday Grill Cart located on the first base pad behind Sections 1 and 2.

Stick around for Fireworks Friday after the game with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, May 24 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:05 PM

Sugar Land kicks off Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group with I Suck at Fantasy Football Night. Nominate the biggest fantasy football losers to participate in different punishments around the park on the Space Cowboys social media here.

The first 2,000 fans will also receive a voucher upon entry for an Astros Grab Bag Giveaway. Fans can take their voucher to the H-E-B Picnic Area and choose from three different categories: jerseys, bobbleheads and novelties. Gates open at 4:30 pm.

Sunday, May 25 vs. Las Vegas @ 6:05 pm

Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group continues Sunday with Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:00 pm to 5:20 pm. After the game, and after every game this season on Sunday's, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases. Gates open at 5 pm.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.

After the game will be the second Postgame Fireworks show of the weekend as the Space Cowboys light up the skies over Constellation Field.

Monday, May 26 vs. Las Vegas @ 1:05 pm

Memorial Day Weekend presented by Hunton Group wraps up with a Space Cowboys Military Replica Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Houston Tents & Events. Gates open at 11:30 am.

Sugar Land will also auction off game-worn military jerseys benefiting Folds of Honor. Bidding ends in the 5 th inning.

Single game tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







