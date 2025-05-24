River Cats Down Comets, 11-4

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Sacramento River Cats scored runs in five of the final six innings of Saturday night's game to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 11-4, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams exchanged runs in the first inning including a solo home run by Oklahoma City's Michael Chavis. The Comets (29-21) went ahead, 3-1, in the second inning on a two-run single by Justin Dean. The River Cats (25-25) went on to outscore the Comets, 10-1, over the final six innings, taking the lead for good in the fourth inning on a three-run home run by Marco Luciano. The River Cats added two runs in the sixth inning and Oklahoma City's fourth run of the night scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Gauthier in the bottom of the inning. The River Cats added a run in the seventh inning and three more runs in the eighth inning before Luciano hit his second home run of the night in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The Comets fell to 1-4 in their six-game series against the River Cats and regardless of the result in Sunday's series finale, the Comets will lose their first series of the season. Oklahoma City had gone 5-0-3 through the team's first eight series of the 2025 schedule...Oklahoma City is now 1-5 over the last six games and 3-7 in the last 10 games overall.

-The River Cats scored 11 runs Saturday as the Comets have now surrendered at least eight runs in four of five games this series and at least five runs in a season-high six straight games. The River Cats have scored 43 runs during the series so far - the most allowed by OKC in a series this season...Saturday was the fourth time this season the Comets allowed 11 or more runs in a game and second time this series.

-Michael Chavis hit his ninth home run of the season - tied for most among Comets players. The homer was also his third hit in the last eight games...On the other hand, OKC allowed two home runs and has allowed six home runs over the last six games.

-Esteury Ruiz reached base with a walk and had two stolen bases to boost his league-leading stolen base total to 25 this season. However, his seven-game hitting streak came to an end (11x33) as he went 0-for-4. The hitting streak tied his longest of the season and tied for the third-longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player.

-Justin Dean picked up his third multi-RBI game of 2025, but his first in the month of May (19 games). He has hit safely in eight of his last 11 games, batting 12-for-35 (.343).

Next Up : The Comets close out their series against the River Cats at 12 :05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the game's originally scheduled first pitch time was moved up two hours due to forecasted inclement weather for Sunday afternoon. Select players will be available for autographs pregame and kids can take the field to run the bases following the game. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. The game will be televised locally on KOCB-TV, found as Channel 34 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 11 through Cox cable.







