Isotopes Blow Lead, Rally Late to Defeat Aces 8-7

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Isotopes led 6-1 at stretch time, before Reno exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh, punctuated by a two-run homer from Aramis Garcia - giving the Aces a 7-6 lead. Albuquerque was able to bite back for a pair of runs in the eighth, as Sterlin Thompson scored on an error, then Thairo Estrada doubled for what ended up being the decisive tally in an 8-7 win Saturday night.

With an RBI double in the fourth, Ryan Ritter produced an extra-base hit for his ninth-straight game, establishing a new Isotopes record.

Topes Scope: - Ritter eclipsed Dallas McPherson's previous team record, as he recorded an extra-base hit in eight consecutive games from June 18-28, 2008. That was part of a stretch in which McPherson homered in seven-straight contests, tying a Minor League Baseball record which still stands.

- Ritter is tied with three other players (Brian O'Keefe - Tacoma; Elier Hernandez - Round Rock, and Corey Julks - Sugar Land) for the longest extra-base hit streak in the PCL since 2019, when Austin Allen (El Paso) accomplished the feat in 11-straight games.

- Over the course of his 10-game hitting streak, Ritter is 20-for-46 with nine doubles, two triples, two homers and 13 RBI. He has also reached base safely in 16 consecutive ballgames. Ritter is the third Isotopes player to record a double-digit hit streak this season, joining Yanquiel Fernández and Braxton Fulford.

- In his second rehab game, Rockies infielder Estrada was 1-for-5 with a double and strikeout. Estrada played all nine innings at second base, and started two double plays.

- Yanquiel Fernández was 2-for-4 with an RBI double, extending his hitting streak to seven games, his longest since an eight-gamer with Hartford from July 27-Aug. 3, 2024. Fernández is 12-for-28 during the stretch.

- Sterlin Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double and triple, his fourth contest with multiple extra-base hits this year (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, May 14 vs. Tacoma, May 16 vs. Tacoma). Thompson is 17-for-38 with five doubles, two triples, two homers and 11 RBI in his last 10 contests, raising his average from .178 to .248.

- With Thompson's triple, the Isotopes have recorded a three-bagger in seven of their last eight games, dating back to May 16 vs. Tacoma.

- Albuquerque finished with six doubles on the evening, a season-high and their most since July 5, 2024 at El Paso (six). Their seven extra-base hits tied for fourth most in a game this year (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake). The Isotopes have recorded a total of 15 extra-base knocks in the last two contests.

- Saturday was the 10th game of May in which the Isotopes did not hit a home run, after also suffering the fate 10 times in 26 contests during April.

- Albuquerque is 9-10 in one-run contests this season. Dating back to May 7 at Oklahoma City, 10 of their last 16 games have been decided by a lone tally, including seven of 10 on the road.

- The Isotopes and Aces combined for nine errors, the most between Albuquerque and their opponent since at least 2015. The Isotopes were charged with five miscues in a game for the first time since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Las Vegas. Albuquerque had not won a contest when committing five errors since Aug. 31, 2014 vs. Las Vegas.

- This marked Albuquerque's ninth victory when trailing in the seventh inning or later, and first time since accomplishing the feat three-straight nights against Tacoma on the last homestand (May 15-17).

- The Isotopes stole at least three bases in a game (Hilliard, Carreras, Thompson) for the fourth time this season and first since May 7 at Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque has won back-to-back games at Reno multiple times in the same season for the second time in team history. They claimed the final three contests of a series from April 12-14, 2016 before sweeping a doubleheader at Greater Nevada Field on April 30 of that year.

- With a victory tomorrow, the Isotopes will salvage a split of a six-game series after losing the first three contests for the second time (also: Sept. 19-24, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City).

- Albuquerque has allowed six or more runs in an inning six times in 2025. Before Saturday, the last occurrence was also a six-run seventh frame by Reno on April 27.

- All three times the Isotopes and Aces have played on May 24, Albuquerque has won the contest by one run. They recorded walk-off victories in 2010 (error) and 2014 (Walter Ibarra single).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces complete their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT). Left-handed pitchers Jack O'Loughlin and Yu-Min Lin are slated to start for Albuquerque and Reno, respectively.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.