Garcia's Go-Ahead Homer Not Enough as Aces Fall, 8-7, to Isotopes

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-26) clawed back from a five-run deficit on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field but failed to capitalize in the final frames, falling 8-7 to the Albuquerque Isotopes (21-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Aramis Garcia delivered the highlight of the evening, launching a go-ahead two-run home run off Diego Castillo in the seventh inning to cap Reno's six-run rally. The blast marked Garcia's 10th of the season, giving him the team lead and tying him for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. The red-hot backstop is slashing .341/.413/.854 with seven home runs and 13 RBI in just 12 games this May.

Michael Perez was a key contributor, going 3-for-4 with a crucial RBI single in the seventh to keep the rally alive. The veteran catcher has been solid over 10 games this season, posting a .324/.375/.568 line with five extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Trey Mancini continued to anchor the lineup, driving in two with a double as part of Reno's big seventh inning. The 33-year-old is now slashing .286/.353/.465 with 12 doubles, seven home runs, and 34 RBI on the season.

Reno will aim to clinch the series in Sunday's finale against Albuquerque. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Aramis Garcia: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Trey Mancini: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Michael Perez: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.