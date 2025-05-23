English Homers, Aces Fall 8-2 to Isotopes

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (24-25) were taken down by the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-28), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in an 8-2 loss on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The loss was Reno's first of the series.

Despite the defeat, Tristin English gave Aces fans a reason to cheer, launching his first home run since returning from the injured list. The 28-year-old has impressed in his first two games back, going 4-for-8 with two RBI. For the season, English is slashing .295/.380/.411 with five doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI in 25 games.

Jorge Barrosa continued his torrid pace at the plate, driving in a run with yet another double. The dynamic switch-hitter now has 16 doubles on the season, ranking third in the Pacific Coast League. He has hit well this series, going 5-for-16 (.313) with four doubles and five RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Isotopes, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

