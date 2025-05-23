Sugar Land Overcomes Early Deficit To Take Comeback Win Over Las Vegas

SUGAR LAND, TX - Quincy Hamilton's game-tying home run in the seventh and Luis Castro's run scored in the eighth propelled the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-19) to a comeback win over the Las Vegas Aviators (31-17) 5-4 on Friday night at Constellation Field. Friday was Sugar Land's 11th come-from-behind win of the season.

Castro stroked a one-out single into center in the eighth, Tommy Sacco Jr. walked before they each moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Castro came home on a wild pitch, giving Sugar Land their first lead of the game, 5-4.

Hamilton tied the game at four with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh as he hammered a 2-1 fastball 343-feet to the bullpen in right, his fourth of the season.

In the first, Las Vegas took an early lead, scoring two runs courtesy of Darrell Hernaiz's two-RBI single.

However, the Space Cowboys responded in the home half of the first and knotted the game up at two. Zack Short hammered the second pitch from RHP Mason Barnett 361 feet to left-center for a solo shot, his third lead-off homer of the year and 10th overall of the campaign. In the ensuing at-bat Shay Whitcomb singled before Jesús Bastidas tied the game up with an opposite-field RBI-double.

The Aviators re-took a two-run lead in the second as Cooper Bowman hit a two-run homer, but RHP Aaron Brown settled in during the third as he sat down Las Vegas in order on 10 pitches.

Sugar Land threatened in the home half of the third as Short and Bastidas walked but were left stranded.

RHP Jason Alexander (W, 2-0) made his Sugar Land debut after being claimed off waivers on Sunday and tossed a scoreless fifth with one punchout before firing a 1-2-3 sixth on 15 pitches.

The Space Cowboys cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the sixth as Bastidas belted a lead-off triple off the top of the wall in left before Collin Price's productive groundout made it a 4-3 game.

Las Vegas put a runner in scoring position with one out in the seventh, but Alexander induced back-to-back groundouts to leave Hernaiz on base and keep it a one-run game.

Luis Contreras (S, 6) worked around a two-out single in the ninth to cap off the comeback victory and secure the 5-4 win.

NOTABLE:

- With a walk and a single, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 13 games where he is 17-for-46 (.370) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks and 10 runs scored.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. walked in the eighth on Friday. He is on a seven-game on-base streak with two RBI, eight walks and four runs scored.

- With a double and a triple, Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 15 games, the longest active Space Cowboys streak. During the on-base streak, Bastidas is 17-for-53 (.320) with three doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and 12 runs scored. Friday was his first triple since May 18, 2024 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

- Zack Short smashed a lead-off homer, singled and walked on Friday, extending his on-base streak to nine games. Over that span, Short has a double, two homers, 10 walks, four RBI and six runs scored. Short came into Friday's game tied for first in the PCL in walks with 38 and tied for sixth in home runs.

- Jason Alexander hurled 4.0 scoreless innings on Friday in his Sugar Land debut while earning his first win with the Space Cowboys. Alexander was a member of the Athletics organization before being designated for assignment on May 18.

- Luis Contreras picked up his sixth save of the season after a scoreless ninth inning. Contreras came into Friday's game tied for fourth in the PCL in saves. Contreras has thrown 9.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 20, tied for the longest scoreless streak from a Space Cowboys reliever this season.

- Aaron Brown threw 50 of his 73 pitches for strikes, a 68% strike rate, his highest of 2025.

Game Four of Sugar Land's six-game set with the Las Vegas Aviators commences Saturday at 6:05 pm CT. RHP AJ Blubaugh gets the ball against RHP Luis Morales.







