Five-Run Fifth Inning Sinks Tacoma in 6-2 Loss to El Paso

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-29) dropped game three, 6-2 after the El Paso Chihuahuas (24-24) put together a five-run fifth inning on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Tacoma took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning bringing in both of their runs on the night. Jack Lopez led off with a single to center field to extend an 11-game hitting streak. Tomo Otosaka followed with a single that represented his first hit with Tacoma and first in affiliated baseball. Samad Taylor grounded into a force out to get Lopez at third but allowed Taylor to reach. With two aboard, Cole Young tripled to center field to drive in Otosaka and Taylor to give Tacoma a 2-0 lead. Young's fifth triple of the season now ties for the most in the PCL alongside Sam Hilliard (ABQ).

El Paso countered by scoring five runs on five hits and an error in the fifth inning after sending ten to the plate. Clay Dungan laced a one-out single to center before being forced out at second on a ground out from Rodolfo Duran. Bryce Johnson doubled to score Duran and cut the Tacoma lead in half. Nate Mondou tied the game with a single to center field that scored Johnson. Luis Campusano continued with a double to center to bring in Mondou and give El Paso their first lead. The Chihuahuas loaded the bases when Trenton Brooks reached on a walk and Yonathan Perlaza reached on an error issued to Young. Tim Locastro scored two runs with a double to right field and El Paso led, 5-2.

Brooks added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out homer towards the foul pole in right field. The solo shot extended a 6-2 El Paso lead and concluded the scoring on both sides.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young has now reached base in 17 consecutive games after tonight...Young also extended an eight-game hitting streak going 1-for-3 today...in the last eight games, Young is hitting .353...in the 17-game on-base streak, Young is hitting .394 with a .487 OBP.

Jack López picked up two more hits on Thursday night, his fifth multi-hit effort in his last seven games, extending his hitting streak to 11 games...López is now hitting .346 (28x81) in road games this season, with his 28 road hits tied for the most on the roster

Rainiers pitchers issued just one walk on Thursday, the seventh time this season they have issued one-or-fewer walks, going 3-4 in such games...it marks the sixth time this season the bullpen did not issue a walk, going 2-4 in such contests







