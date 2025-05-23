Six-Run Seventh, Moore's Four-Hit Night Propel Bees to Their Sixth Win in Seven Games

May 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees clinched at least a series split on Thursday night with its third straight win behind a six-run seventh and a four-hit night from Los Angeles Angels top prospect Christian Moore.

Salt Lake Bees 9, Omaha Storm Chasers 5

WP: Endrys Briceno (1 - 0)

LP: Junior Fernández (2 - 3)

For the first time in the series no runs were scored in the first inning as Dakota Hudson sat down the Storm Chasers in order. The Bees went on to strand a pair after Christian Moore reached with a single and J.D. Davis walked to keep the inning going before a lineout to third from Chad Stevens resulted in the final out.

After leaving two on in the second, the Bees breakthrough in the third with back-to-back singles from Moore and Niko Kavadas to open the inning. Following a strikeout to J.D. Davis, Chad Stevens did his job with an RBI groundout to second before Chuckie Robinson drove in Kavadas from second with a soft flare into center field that put the Bees up 2-0.

The Storm Chasers tied the game in the fifth, capitalizing on a two-out baserunner that kept the inning alive and set up Tyler Tolbert for a game-tying home run over the left field wall - his first of the year.

Salt Lake had an immediate answer in the bottom half as Christian Moore led off the inning with a towering shot off the center field wall 420 feet away, clinching the first Triple-A home run for the Angels top prospect.

Disaster struck for the Bees in the sixth as Omaha hit three consecutive home runs. Jac Caglianone launched his first Triple-A homer, followed by Cam Devanney's third of the series, and MJ Melendez capped the barrage to give the Storm Chasers a 5-3 lead.

Salt Lake bounced back quickly, igniting for six runs in the seventh inning and sending 11 batters to the plate while drawing four walks. Korey Holland sparked the rally with a leadoff double and later capped the frame with a two-run single, collecting two hits in the inning. Christian Moore stayed red-hot, driving in two more with his fourth hit of the night on a ground-rule double to center. Chad Stevens then gave the Bees the lead for good with a line-drive single to left, his first hit of the game, as Salt Lake exited the seventh up 9-5.

Salt Lake held on for the win behind three shutout innings from the bullpen, allowing just two hits over that stretch to secure their third straight victory and clinch at least a series split.

Game Notes

Salt Lake clinched its third straight victory to match its longest winning streak of the season and captured its sixth win in the last seven games scoring at least six in each of those victories.

The Bees improved to 21-26 on the year and move to 18-13 when hitting a home run, something they have done in six consecutive home games.

Christian Moore lit up the night, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs scored, and his first Triple-A home run, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle. It was only the fourth four-hit game by a Bees player this season, and Moore added to his impact with a pair of stolen bases. In just three games with Salt Lake, the Angels' top prospect is off to a scorching start, going 8-for-13 (.615) with a home run, a double, five RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 with a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 19 games while drawing a walk for the eighth in the last nine games. Since the streak began on April 26, Kavadas is batting .235 with 14 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, and 16 RBI. His streak currently ranks second among active players in the Pacific Coast League, trailing only Drew Avans of Las Vegas, who sits at 26

Chad Stevens delivered the go-ahead RBI in the seventh, capping a 1-for-4 night with his second run of the game driven in. The Bees shortstop has now recorded multiple RBI in back-to-back games and has hit safely and scored in three straight. His 26 runs scored lead the team this season.

Chuckie Robinson went 1-for-4 with an RBI, extending his strong stretch at the plate with hits in three of his last four games. He now has 17 RBIs through 26 games this season - matching his total from the same number of games last year, while having 18 RBI through 26 games in 2023.

Korey Holland recorded his second multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. He has now hit safely in six of his last seven games and logged his first double since April 29 at Albuquerque. Holland was one of three Bees players with multiple RBIs on the night, collecting two for the first time since April 18 at Sacramento.

Coming off a season-high eight-inning outing, Dakota Hudson followed up with six innings of work - his second-longest start of the season. He took a no-decision after allowing five runs on six hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Hudson surrendered a career-high four home runs, including three consecutive blasts in the sixth inning by Omaha.

The Bees bullpen turned in its fifth shutout performance over the last seven games, allowing just three runs across the last 19 innings pitched. Endrys Briceño earned his first career win, tossing a scoreless inning with one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts - marking the seventh time in 13 appearances he's recorded multiple strikeouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to clinch the series in game four leading the Storm Chasers three games to none. The Bees will be celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) night along with a postgame drone show on Friday night with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at The Ballpark at America First Square.







