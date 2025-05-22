Guillorme's Three-Hit Game Leads to Sugar Land's 12th Straight Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - Three runs in their final three innings helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (28-18) pull away from the Las Vegas Aviators (30-16) for a 5-2 win on Wednesday evening at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Although RHP Miguel Ullola allowed a lead-off single in the first, he tossed a 1-2-3 frame with a strike-'em-out-throw-'em out double play courtesy of Collin Price's bullet to second base, catching Drew Avans stealing, before Ullola forced Logan Davidson to popout to end the frame.

Sugar Land broke through in the second as Luis Guillorme slapped a two-strike single the other way, Luis Castro walked and Quincy Hamilton laced a line drive into right to score Guillorme and give the Space Cowboys an early 1-0 lead. After Zack Short walked to load the bases, Shay Whitcomb took a base on balls to make it a 2-0 game.

Las Vegas placed runners on the corners in the third with two outs, but Ullola stranded them with an inning-ending strikeout as the righty posted three-straight zeros. In the fourth, the Aviators put two runners in scoring position with one out, but Ullola maneuvered out of the jam with a punchout and a groundout. Ullola went 4.0 innings with six strikeouts, no runs, three hits and four walks.

RHP Ray Gaither relieved Ullola in the fifth, his first appearance of the season after being activated from the IL on Wednesday, and allowed a two-out RBI-triple to Colby Thomas as the Space Cowboys' advantage shrunk to 2-1.

Avans tied the game at two in the sixth with a two-out RBI single off RHP Logan VanWey (W, 2-1, BS, 2).

However, Sugar Land re-took the lead in the bottom half of the sixth. Price pulled a base knock into left and Guillorme picked up his second hit of the game with another two-strike single. With two outs, Tommy Sacco Jr. drilled a single past third baseman CJ Alexander, plating Price to put the Space Cowboys back on top, 3-2.

RHP Jayden Murray (H,3) entered in the seventh and worked around a lead-off walk to post a scoreless frame.

The Space Cowboys tacked on an insurance run in the home half of the seventh as Jacob Melton ambushed an 0-0 fastball for a two-out opposite-field double before Jesús Bastidas lifted a single over the shortstop's glove to bring home a run.

RHP Nick Hernandez (H,4) came on in the eighth and rang up the first two hitters he faced before inducing a groundout for a perfect inning.

After Price led off the eighth with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Guillorme traded places with him with a double into the right-field corner, his third hit of the game, to stretch Sugar Land's lead to 5-2.

RHP Luis Contreras (S,5) closed out the game by setting down the Aviators in order and capped off his outing with a strikeout.

NOTABLE:

- With a walk, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 11 games where he is 15-for-39 (.384) with four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, five walks and nine runs scored.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. drilled an RBI single in the sixth. He has reached base safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 14-for-48 (.291) with two doubles, a home run, seven RBI and 10 runs scored.

- Miguel Ullola hurled six strikeouts on Wednesday, his third-straight game with six or more punchouts. He also did not allow a run in 4.0 innings, his fourth appearance this year without giving up a run.

- With an RBI single in the seventh, Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest active Space Cowboys streak. During the on-base streak, Bastidas is 14-for-46 (.304) with two doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI, five walks and 11 runs scored.

- Luis Guillorme doubled and singled twice on Wednesday, his eighth game reaching base in his last nine. Guillorme is 12-for-31 (.387) with two doubles, four RBI, seven walks and six runs scored over that span. Guillorme also has two multi-hit games in his last three contests.

- Zack Short walked in the first and second, extending his on-base streak to seven games. Over that span, Short has a homer, a double, eight walks, three RBI and five runs scored. Short walked twice on Wednesday after coming into Wednesday's game second in the PCL in walks.

- Luis Contreras earned his fifth save of the season on Wednesday, the most on the Sugar Land roster. Contreras came into today's game tied for fourth in the PCL in saves.

- The Space Cowboys are currently on a 12-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history, and the longest active winning streak in professional baseball (MLB/AAA/AA/A).

Sugar Land's six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators continues Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Rhett Kouba gets the ball against RHP Osvaldo Bido. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







