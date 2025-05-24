Castro Blisters Homer But Sugar Land Falls against Las Vegas

May 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Nick Robertson extended his scoreless innings streak to 9.2 innings with 1.2 shutout frames on Saturday and Luis Castro clobbered a solo homer, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-20) fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (32-17) 6-1 on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 3-4) worked quicky in the first, setting down Las Vegas in order with one strikeout on 13 pitches.

Las Vegas threatened in the second with back-to-back walks to lead off the inning, but Blubaugh wiggled out of the jam by inducing a flyout, a popout and an inning-ending strikeout.

The Aviators pushed out to a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-RBI double from Alejo Lopez before extending their advantage to 4-0 in the fourth due to an RBI single from Cooper Bowman and an error by Castro which allowed another run to score.

Jacob Melton's walk was Sugar Land's first baserunner in the bottom of the fourth, but was left on as Las Vegas' starter Luis Morales (W, 1-0) fired an inning-ending strikeout. A two-run homer by Carlos Cortes in the fifth widened Las Vegas' advantage to 6-0.

RHP Nick Robertson entered in the sixth and maneuvered around a one-out single to keep Las Vegas off the board and extend his scoreless inning streak to 9.0 innings. He recorded the first two outs of the seventh to tie the Sugar Land season-high in consecutive scoreless innings from a reliever before Jayden Murray forced Sahid Valenzuela to ground into a fielder's choice and leave the bases loaded.

Castro squared up a 2-0 changeup for a 112.9 mph home run to lead off the eighth and provide Sugar Land their first run of the game. In the ensuing at-bat, Kenedy Corona cracked a triple into right field but was left stranded.

Melton led off the ninth with a single and Luis Guillorme walked, putting two on with one out, but the final two Sugar Land batters were retired as the Space Cowboys dropped their Saturday night contest, 6-1.

NOTABLE:

* Nick Robertson hurled 1.2 innings of scoreless relief on Saturday, running his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 9.2 innings, tying Nick Hernandez and Luis Contreras for the longest streak on the Space Cowboys. Robertson's scoreless streak began on May 6, and he has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances.

* With a homer on Saturday, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 14 games. He is 18-for-50 (.360) with four doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, seven walks and 11 runs scored.

* Kenedy Corona's triple in the eighth was his second of the season and first since May 1 against the Round Rock Express.

* Shay Whitcomb walked in the seventh, extending his on-base streak to six games where he has three walks and three runs scored.

* Jacob Melton singled and walked, pushing his on-base streak to seven games where he is 8-for-26 (.307) with five doubles, five walks, four RBI and five runs scored.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game set with Las Vegas begins Sunday at 6:05 pm CT. LHP Brandon Walter toes the rubber opposite RHP Jack Perkins. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.